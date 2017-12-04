1 of 9
Global Data Systems’ Jamie Guidry, Toby Dubois; BIC Alliance’s Jhon Cuthbertson and Global Data Systems’ Shaun Smith visit at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans.
2 of 9
BIC Alliance’s Jhon Cuthbertson takes a stab at PPG’s “Cash Cube” machine at the 2017 International Workboat Show in New Orleans. Making sure Cuthbertson is honest are PPG’s Al Kaminsky, Greg Marshall and Randy Stroecker.
3 of 9
BIC’s Jhon Cuthbertson (second from left) has A | P | E Companies (from left) Ryan Cortez, Allison Nelson and Ken Matherne very excited when he showed them their back cover package in the November issue of BIC magazine at their booth at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
4 of 9
National Heat Cleaning Corporation’s Mark Mulcahy and Tim Horton visit with BIC Alliance’s Jhon Cuthbertson at their booth at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
5 of 9
Climax Portable Machining and Welding Systems’ Tim Rhodus and Edward Jones’ Bronte Seitz catch up with each other at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
6 of 9
Technofink’s Thomas Fink and Carlos Barber (second and third from left) share a moment with Galvotec Alloys Inc.’s Rogelio Garza, Monica Taravella and Frank Lorenzo at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
7 of 9
Pelican Products’ Greg Geagan shows one of his products to Louisiana Economic Development’s Marshall Rice at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
8 of 9
Mascoat’s Andy Margarit (second from left), visits with Martel Marine Panels’ Frank Cooke, Mitch Sampson and Aaron Eparvier at the 2017 International Workboat show in New Orleans.
9 of 9
Lifting Gear Hire’s Billy Neal and Aries Worldwide Logistics’ Christy Smith visit with the BIC Alliance’s Greg Miller at LGH’s booth at the International Workboat show in New Orleans.