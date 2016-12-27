Iran

Iran's petrochemical exports in 9 months generate $6.5b

Iran exported 15.2 million tons of petrochemicals and polymers, worth $6.5 billion, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that roughly coincides with March-December. more

Canada Oil

Petronas in discussions for $27B island for Canada LNG plan

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is seeking to move ahead with a proposed $27 billion liquefied natural gas project in western Canada. more

Crude Up

Oil holds near annual peaks, awaiting OPEC cuts

Oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, close to their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year, Reuters reported. more

EPA issues final risk management plan rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Gina McCarthy signed the long-awaited final rule bolstering requirements of the Risk Management Plan (RMP) facility accident prevention program found under the Clean Air Act. more

Chemical Industry

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that the US specialty chemicals market ended the year on a strong note, posting a monthly gain of 0.3 percent and a year-over-year gain of 4.4 percent. more

Dec 27, 2016 9:46 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Market changes

US oil prices extended gains on Tuesday in post-Christmas trading, as OPEC and non-OPEC members are set to start curbing output in less than a week to support oil prices. more

Dec 27, 2016 9:22 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Rules, Regulations

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited is pleased to advise that Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. has received its environmental assessment (EA) approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline. more

Dec 23, 2016 9:59 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Construction

Magnolia LNG is in the process of agreeing with KSJV to extend the current binding engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. more

Dec 23, 2016 9:50 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Natural gas processing plant

Total U.S. natural gas consumption has averaged 92 Bcf/d during the first three weeks of December 2016, exceeding last year's level by 21% and topping the previous five-year (2011–15) average by 17%. more

Dec 23, 2016 9:13 AM Natural Gas

EPA HQ

Final rule improves chemical process safety and strengthens protections for communities and first responders. more

Dec 23, 2016 9:06 AM Refining/Petrochemical

