Iran's petrochemical exports in 9 months generate $6.5b
Iran exported 15.2 million tons of petrochemicals and polymers, worth $6.5 billion, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that roughly coincides with March-December. more
The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that the US specialty chemicals market ended the year on a strong note, posting a monthly gain of 0.3 percent and a year-over-year gain of 4.4 percent. more
Dec 27, 2016 9:46 AM Refining/Petrochemical
US oil prices extended gains on Tuesday in post-Christmas trading, as OPEC and non-OPEC members are set to start curbing output in less than a week to support oil prices. more
Dec 27, 2016 9:22 AM Refining/Petrochemical
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited is pleased to advise that Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. has received its environmental assessment (EA) approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline. more
Dec 23, 2016 9:59 AM Refining/Petrochemical
Magnolia LNG is in the process of agreeing with KSJV to extend the current binding engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. more
Dec 23, 2016 9:50 AM Refining/Petrochemical
Total U.S. natural gas consumption has averaged 92 Bcf/d during the first three weeks of December 2016, exceeding last year's level by 21% and topping the previous five-year (2011–15) average by 17%. more
Dec 23, 2016 9:13 AM Natural Gas
Final rule improves chemical process safety and strengthens protections for communities and first responders. more
Dec 23, 2016 9:06 AM Refining/Petrochemical
