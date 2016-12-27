The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Gina McCarthy signed the long-awaited final rule bolstering requirements of the Risk Management Plan (RMP) facility accident prevention program found under the Clean Air Act. more

Oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, close to their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year, Reuters reported. more

Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is seeking to move ahead with a proposed $27 billion liquefied natural gas project in western Canada. more

Iran exported 15.2 million tons of petrochemicals and polymers, worth $6.5 billion, in the first nine months of the current fiscal year that roughly coincides with March-December. more

More Stories...

ACC: US specialty chemicals markets rise during 4Q 2016 The American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that the US specialty chemicals market ended the year on a strong note, posting a monthly gain of 0.3 percent and a year-over-year gain of 4.4 percent. more 9:46 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Oil gains post-Christmas ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC cuts US oil prices extended gains on Tuesday in post-Christmas trading, as OPEC and non-OPEC members are set to start curbing output in less than a week to support oil prices. more 9:22 AM Refining/Petrochemical

Bear Paw receives environmental assessment approval Liquefied Natural Gas Limited is pleased to advise that Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. has received its environmental assessment (EA) approval from Nova Scotia Environment for its natural gas pipeline. more 9:59 AM Refining/Petrochemical