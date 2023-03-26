Thank you for the RSVP

Please remember to bring a non-perishable food items for donation to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters. This is a private event and you must be 21+ up to attend. If you should have any questions, please contact Shallon Barboza.
×
Please remember to bring a non-perishable food items for donation to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters. This is a private event and you must be 21+ up to attend. If you should have any questions, please contact Shallon Barboza.
Copyright © 2023 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.