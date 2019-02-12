Gas Detection Then and Now - From the Canary to the Cloud

Live: March 20, 2019 @ 11 am CT

MSA will look at how portable gas detection has changed and how the market has matured. Gas detection equipment has become smaller, faster in response, more durable and provides more data on safety conditions of workers. But the proliferation of these devices has introduced new logistical challenges which technology and creativity are helping to solve.

Speakers:

Jason Fox, Segment Marketing Manager, MSA Portable Gas Detection

Jason is currently the Segment Marketing Manager for Northern North America and has been with MSA for 11 years. He has prior manufacturing and safety experience from the chemical industry and is a volunteer firefighter in his spare time today.

Mark Stevenson, Territory Sales Manager for Safety io

With over 22 years experience in providing technology related solutions to wide variety of customers, Mark brings a unique perspective when it comes to providing business solutions. Currently, Mark is the Territory Sales Manager for Safety io.

Sponsored by MSA, The Safety Company | Brought to you by BIC Magazine