Does combining ultrasonic cleaning with hydroblasting really make a difference?

May 27 | 11 am

If every time you removed a heat exchanger and had the choice of cleaning it with hydroblasting or replacing it with a brand new one for the same cost, which would you choose and why?

Trying to decide if ultrasonic cleaning of heat exchangers is worth a try? In this webinar, through a simplified plant model, we will briefly introduce and demonstrate how cleaning has a huge impact on the bottom line for refineries and chemical plants.

REGISTER HERE

Attend this webinar to learn how the combination of ultrasonic cleaning and traditional hydroblasting make it possible to clean heat exchangers to like-new performance, in less time, with less risk and far less water consumption. The webinar will also explain how this cleaning approach provides benefits beyond the washpad.

Finally, we'll introduce Clean As New, which embodies Tech Sonic's patented technologies and advanced hydroblasting to deliver on the promise of ultrasonic cleaning for the refinery and petrochemical market. At the close of the webinar, attendees are invited to a "socially distanced" Lunch & Learn session, where we can provide more details of the process, a facility tour, and a full explanation of our unique business model (and a free lunch!)

Speaker

Byron Kieser – Director of Research and Development, Tech Sonic LP., Clean As New

Byron Kieser is a career scientist, with over 25 years of research and business experience in a broad range of fields including ultrasonic imaging and cleaning, mass spectrometry, software development, trace environmental, forensic and pharmaceutical analysis and scientific marketing. He has authored over 100 papers, articles and presentations.

Sponsored by Clean As New | Brought to you by BIC Magazine

We’ll send this information to Clean As New, subject to their privacy policy. BIC Alliance complies with the relevant data protection legislation for your region. If you are in the European Economic Area, this includes the General Data Protection Regulations and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations.