Industrial Procurement Forum 2020 - Todd Staples, TXOGA President

Todd Staples was named President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association in November of 2014. As President of the state’s oldest and largest trade association representing the industry, Staples has focused on expanding TXOGA’s presence as the “go-to” source for reliable and credible oil and gas information. In order to continue a positive jobs and growth environment that oil and natural gas provides for Texas, TXOGA must be a modern-day voice for the industry.

Working with the TXOGA Board, Staples developed and implemented a multi-faceted approach to educate voters and elected officials on the industry’s contributions to the state to ensure pro-energy policy decisions based on economic and scientific facts. This approach includes bi-partisan efforts to support passage of landmark legislation that provides cities with authority to reasonably regulate surface activity while affirming the regulation of oil and natural production is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and broad coalitions to ensure infrastructure needs of the state are met.

Prior to TXOGA, Staples served as the Texas Agriculture Commissioner, winning two statewide elections. He also served with distinction in the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives. After graduating with honors from Texas A & M University, Staples began his career on the Palestine City Council where he was a successful small businessman and rancher.

A proud family man, Todd and his wife Janet split time between Austin and Palestine.

