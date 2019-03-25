In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko, week of March 22

This week's top news, discussed by Thomas Brinsko, president, BIC Alliance, showcases downstream expansions and the aftereffects of the Intercontinental Terminals Company recent tragic event.

Texas' attorney general files lawsuit against ITC for vio­la­tions of the Texas Clean Air Act

Acting on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an environmental lawsuit against Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties in connection with a fire at ITC’s Deer Park petrochemical storage site.

Chevron Phillips names potential Texas site for $5.8B petrochemical project

The city of Orange, Texas is on the short list of places where Chevron Phillips Chemical is considering building a massive $5 to $6 billion petrochemical expansion.

Bilfinger awarded US methanol contract to rebuild plant

Bilfinger Westcon Inc. (BWI) has been awarded a contract with US Methanol to rebuild methanol plant Liberty One, which is being relocated from Rio de Janeiro to West Virginia.

Fire engulfs eight massive petrochemical storage tanks in Houston

A fire at a fuels storage company at the Houston Ship Channel spread on Monday to eight massive petrochemical storage tanks, shutting schools and forcing residents in the suburb of Deer Park to stay indoors.