×

Jeremy Osterberger and Duane Dickson, Vice Chairman, U.S. Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Deloitte, as they discuss the outlook for the chemicals industry for 2021.

The pandemic is accelerating our journey to a new energy future and the next decade could look very different for the industry. Deloitte’s 2021 oil and gas and chemical outlooks explore the pivotal year ahead and the trends emerging in the coming year that will reverberate in the industry throughout the next decade.