Bilfinger wins major order from Linde in North America

Industrial services provider Bilfinger and technology company Linde are cooperating on the construction of polypropylene plant in Texas. The owner of the new production facility is Brazilian company Braskem, the largest producer of polypropylene in the United States. Bilfinger will install systems, piping as well as steel structures and will also carry out insulation and corrosion protection work that form a relevant portion of Braskem’s announced $675 Mill. project. The project in the Engineering & Technologies segment has a term of two years.

Tom Blades, CEO at Bilfinger: “The high order volume marks a turning point for Bilfinger: It demonstrates we are confident that we are now able again to implement such large projects successfully. We have sharpened our project risk management, and this is already yielding visible benefits. The order is a proof for our high expertise in the ability to analyze, manage and implement assembly work for large plants. We are pleased to have been chosen by our long-term customer Linde Engineering for this key project which simultaneously attests to the strengthening of the Gulf Coast downstream market.”

Total volume of the project $675 Mill.— relevant portion for Bilfinger

Assembly work for polypropylene plant

Successful multi-year cooperation with Linde

Braskem America is having the new polypropylene production line built beside an existing production facility from the Group in La Porte, Texas. The capacity of the new plant is 450,000 metric tons annually.

The US subsidiary of Bilfinger commissioned with the project looks back at many years of cooperation with Linde in the USA. Over the course of the past years, the two companies have worked together successfully on the construction of several industrial plant projects.

