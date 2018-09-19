Gulf Coast Industry Forum speakers share insights with BIC Magazine

Gulf Coast Industry Forum keynote speaker and SVP of Polymers and Specialties at CPChem, Dave Morgan, discusses the upcoming chemical projects driven by the growing middle class, the second wave of discovery and construction, as well as the company's investments in their ethylene and polymer units.
Rich Wells, vice president of gulf coast operations for Dow Chemical, discusses the Gulf Stream initiative and the $8 million investment put into the shale gas phenomenon, as well as the second wave of investment through the Mosaic initiative – including its ethylene capacity expansion boasting the soon-to-be largest ethylene cracker in the world.
U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, TX, District 14 and BIC Magazine’s Jeremy Osterberger discusses energy security along the Gulf Coast and what it means to the local communities.
Keynote speaker at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum and Chairman & CEO of Covestro, Jerry MacCleary, discusses the company’s five primary goals, how the unknown of technology will shape the refining industry, Covestro’s future and how sustainability shapes Covestro and its workers.
With so many companies expanding and the oil boom starting again, we’ve gone from "where are the jobs?" to "where are the workers?" Congressional panel speaker at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, U.S. Congressman Brian Babin, of the 36th congressional district of Texas, shares his insights on the progress made in deregulations and the success the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has produced for companies and workers.