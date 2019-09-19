Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Gulf Coast Industry Forum

Economic Alliance Gulf Coast Industry Forum features five panels of experts discussing economic growth and challenges of the petrochemical, maritime, logistics and transportation industries.
How are air pollutants measured? How has air quality in Houston changed and how have we achieved this? Steve Smith, Technical Advisory Committee Chairman for HRM speaks at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum 2019.
Robert Bradshaw, site manager for INEOS discusses when expansions in the industry will peak, how INEOS continues their outreach to strengthen the workforce and why the Special Olympics holds a special place in his heart.
Jim Haney of Dow discusses Gulf Coast investments, the Dow-DuPont merger and it's three companies, bottlenecks in infrastructure and more at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
Updates on the RFS program, tariffs and the trade war with China. President of American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) Chet Thompson talks on this and more at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum 2019.
Site Manager at LyondellBasell Greg Nevermann discusses the LyondellBasell Houston refinery, advantages to updated technology and innovations out in the field and what we can expect in the future.