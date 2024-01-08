Wood wins detailed engineering design for Trion project in Gulf of Mexico

Wood has secured a contract from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for detailed engineering of the topsides facilities on Woodside Energy's Trion Floating Production Unit (FPU) in Mexican waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

When complete, Trion will have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and connect to a 950,000 barrel capacity floating storage and offloading vessel.

This greenfield development will represent the first deepwater development in Mexico at a water depth of 2,500 meters. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for the FPU and Wood's latest award follows the delivery of the Trion pre-FEED and FEED design.

John Day, President of Oil, Gas and Power at Wood commented, "We are pleased to have been selected as the topsides engineering provider for Trion by Woodside Energy and the project's EPC Contractor, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Wood's innovative design process on the pre-FEED and FEED work positioned us well for the detailed engineering scope on Trion.

"Applying a practical approach to decarbonisation in the design process has been an important part of this project, whilst ensuring safety and quality. Our team has a proven history with Woodside, having worked together for two decades, and our experience designing and delivering solutions for Trion will improve productivity, reduce emissions and maximize the return on investment for our client."

SeonMook Lim, Engineering Vice President of Offshore Engineering Division as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries commented, "We are very pleased to reunite with Wood through the Trion FPU Project for the first time since we worked on the East Area Natural Gas Liquids Offshore Project in West Africa in 2005. We are greatly enthusiastic about creating another EPC success story that will leave a lasting mark in the history of offshore oil and gas development. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Woodside as we embark on Trion FPU project."

Wood's teams in Houston (US) and Bogota (Colombia) will deliver the detailed topsides design work for the FPU project over the next three years. In the last decade, Wood has designed more than 50% of topside facilities in the Gulf of Mexico today.