Vecta Environmental Services has been accredited as a training facility by the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA), joining esteemed Houston counterparts StoneAge and HASC.

Vecta accredited for enhanced safety and service

This accreditation underscores Vecta's commitment to upholding high safety standards and providing superior team training, enhancing service quality, operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

The accreditation benefits both Vecta's team and clients, enhancing skills and safety commitment to deliver top-notch services. By prioritizing industry-leading training, Vecta strengthens internal capabilities and client partnerships.

