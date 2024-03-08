Vallen launches “Women in PPE” campaign to improve safety and comfort for women in the workplace

Vallen Distribution (Vallen) is recognizing International Women’s Day with the launch of a catalog of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and safety products geared for women.

Women bring diverse skills and perspectives to the workplace, yet often have few choices for gear that is designed to fit and protect a woman’s body. Vallen has partnered with best-in-class manufacturers to provide an extensive range of female-focused protective clothing and products to enhance safety and comfort for women in a variety of work environments.

Aligned with Vallen’s commitment to an equitable and diverse workplace and the needs of our customers to access PPE solutions for the women in their workforce, the catalog spans multiple categories of PPE including protective and high visibility apparel, footwear, hand and arm protection, head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, heat stress, arc flash protection and fire-resistant apparel. The catalog is easily searched by category from the home page of Vallen.com or from a dedicated landing page: go.vallen.com/femalefocused.

The initiative was guided by members of Vallen’s VICKIE, an employee resource group that aims to support and empower women in the workplace. In collaboration with Vallen’s sales and marketing leaders, the team worked across Vallen’s North America operations to select suppliers and products that meet the unique needs of women. The catalog comprises an extensive assortment of safety solutions for women, and it will be shared with customers in an ongoing campaign to build awareness of the importance of proper gear for women, and to introduce new or seasonal safety products and solutions.