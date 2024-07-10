US FUSION & Specialty Construction secures over $45 million contract to rubber line tanks at Savannah River Nuclear Site

US FUSION & Specialty Construction has been awarded a significant contract exceeding $45 million to rubber line three large tanks (Saltstone Disposal Units 10-12) at the Savannah River Nuclear Site.

This project is undertaken in partnership with Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the managing company for the site.

US FUSION has a proven track record at the Savannah River Nuclear Site, having previously lined two similar tanks, Saltstone Disposal Units (SDU) 8 and 9, for SRMC. The successful and ahead-of-schedule completion of SDU 9 underscores US FUSION's capability and efficiency, as detailed in the Department of Energy's article on the Savannah River Site.

The rubber lining of SDUs 10-12 marks the completion of the mega disposal project at the Savannah River Site, a critical facility for the U.S. Department of Energy. This process is vital for ensuring the durability, safety, and integrity of the tanks, which are essential for the secure management of nuclear waste.

By continuing their partnership with SRMC, US FUSION will play a crucial role in maintaining the safe and efficient operation of the Savannah River Nuclear Site, further solidifying their reputation as a leader in specialty construction within the nuclear sector.