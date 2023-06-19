US Fire Pump successfully extinguishes challenging Naptha Tank fire in Lake Charles, Louisiana

On June 3, US Fire Pump’s Emergency Response Team, renowned experts in industrial firefighting, demonstrated its exceptional capabilities when called into action to extinguish a formidable 150' Naptha tank fire in Lake Charles, Louisiana caused by a lightning strike.

Utilizing the revolutionary Dwight's Signature Series 1 X 3 AR-AFFF foam, the US Fire Pump team achieved a resounding success in tackling the blaze.

The firefighting operation presented unique challenges due to the presence of an internal floating roof which collapsed in the tank. The fire was located both above and below the roof, obstructing access to the critical areas that required foam application. However, utilizing foam specifically engineered for such demanding scenarios, proved to be the ultimate solution.

By employing a film forming foam application, US Fire Pump Emergency Responders were able to successfully reach crucial areas, enabling the efficient extinguishment of the fire. This remarkable achievement marks another milestone for US Fire Pump and our Signature Series Foam products, which has now successfully extinguished multiple major fires. Besides the renowned 3M® ATC foam, Signature Series stands as the only other foam to successfully extinguish fires in tanks 150' or larger.

Signature Series foam was purposefully designed with these high-risk incidents in mind, undergoing rigorous testing to meet the stringent requirements of UL certification at a .75% proportioning. This remarkable achievement not only provides confidence to the operators on the scene but also allows for a margin of error, ensuring the utmost safety in critical situations.

Following the successful extinguishment, US Fire Pump deployed Signature Series Vapor Suppressant Product (VSP) for post-extinguishment operations. The application of VSP not only offers effective vapor suppression but also delivers substantial cost savings for the customer. As a fluorine-free product, VSP outlasts traditional firefighting foam in its ability to control and mitigate vapors, making it a superior choice for long-term vapor suppression.

US Fire Pump continues to lead the industry with its advanced firefighting solutions, driven by a commitment to innovation and the highest safety standards. With a focus on exceptional performance, Signature Series AR-AFFF and VSP products provide firefighting professionals with the cutting-edge tools needed to tackle even the most challenging incidents. With an proven and unmatched ability to extinguish major tank, petrochemical, ship, and large industrial warehousing fires, US Fire Pump and its team of expert industrial firefighters have indisputably established themselves as the foremost leaders who are "Proven In The Heat Of Battle."

