United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, announced it was selected as one of the U.S. Best Managed Companies in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking.

The prestigious award, presented by The Wall Street Journal, recognizes well-run companies that deliver value to customers, employees and investors.

United Rentals selected as one of America’s best managed companies

The Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness by evaluating five categories: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The Drucker Institute uses the principles of its founder, the late management guru Peter Drucker, to identify the most effectively managed companies.

"This recognition reflects how we are dedicated to delivering value every day as we work to provide solutions with a shared commitment to service, safety and sustainability," said Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer at United Rentals. “We pride ourselves in doing the right things by all our stakeholders as we endeavor to build a better future together.”

In 2023, United Rentals has received numerous industry awards, including the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion, 2024 Military Friendly® Employer, Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023, Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2023, Top Workplaces USA 2023 and more.