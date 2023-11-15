United Rentals recognized for achievements in veteran hiring and career development

United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, announced it is the proud recipient of the following three awards: 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, 2024 Military Friendly® Employer, Gold and 2023 Military Times Best for Vets.

United Rentals has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans in their transition into the workforce. A significant portion of the United Rentals team has a military background and the company remains focused on hiring, retaining and advancing the careers of veterans.

"United Rentals has a strong focus on veterans because we believe individuals with military backgrounds align with our company’s values of strong leadership, teamwork, discipline, diversity and work ethic," said Craig Pintoff, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, United Rentals. "These awards reflect our ongoing commitment to helping veterans make their careers at United Rentals and to joining us in working with our customers to build a better future."

The 2023 recognition includes:

2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for the company's initiatives in recruiting, employing and retaining veterans. United Rentals met award criteria and "demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of values veterans bring to the workplace," according to the Department of Labor.

from the U.S. Department of Labor for the company's initiatives in recruiting, employing and retaining veterans. United Rentals met award criteria and "demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of values veterans bring to the workplace," according to the Department of Labor. 2024 Military Friendly ® Employer, Gold , is designated for employers setting an example with military and veteran programs and initiatives. Companies are assessed on various criteria such as veteran hiring, retention and career advancement. The Military Friendly program, operated by VIQTORY, creates civilian opportunities for veterans.

, is designated for employers setting an example with military and veteran programs and initiatives. Companies are assessed on various criteria such as veteran hiring, retention and career advancement. The Military Friendly program, operated by VIQTORY, creates civilian opportunities for veterans. 2023 Military Times Best For Vets highlights efforts to recruit, retain and develop current and former service members and support military spouses and caregivers. To determine award winners, Military Times evaluates companies in the areas of most significant importance.

Veterans Career Opportunities at United Rentals

The company offers a range of roles that are a strong fit for the skills veterans have gained through their service. To learn about placement, transition and career development opportunities at United Rentals for active duty members, veterans, reservists and family members, go to the United Rentals Careers military webpage.