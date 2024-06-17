United Rentals announces trench safety training event

United Rentals, Inc. announced an online trench safety educational session that takes place on June 19 to support the 2024 Trench Safety Stand Down.

The free webinar will equip attendees with the knowledge to ensure safe excavation practices and enhance trench safety.

Trench Safety Stand Down, which takes place June 17-21, 2024, is a North American initiative focused on trench and excavation hazards and reinforces the importance of using trench protective systems and protecting workers from trenching hazards. It encourages companies to conduct or participate in safety activities that review hazards related to working in and around trenches and excavations in infrastructure, oil and gas transmission and gas distribution projects.

“Safety on the jobsite is paramount,” said TJ Bryson, Trench Safety Region Sales and Marketing Director, United Rentals. “At United Rentals, we believe safety powered by productivity is the best way to protect workers and prevent damage to structures and infrastructure. Our Trench Safety Stand Down training session provides an excellent learning opportunity for teams to equip themselves with the essential knowledge to help operations run smoothly and safely.”

Trench Safety Stand Down Training Webinar

The webinar, Understanding Trench Safety Essentials, addresses commonly misunderstood aspects of trench safety. Anyone can attend this online educational session, and webinar sessions will be conducted:

June 19 - 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. EDT

June 19 - 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. EDT

To register, please go to the United Rentals Trench Safety events webpage.

Among the commonly misunderstood trench safety issues to be discussed in the webinar are:

The 20 Foot Rule. The United Rentals Trench Safety team will clarify the 20’ deep rule and explain the many circumstances that may require engineer approval at shallower depths.

Limitations of Protective Systems. OSHA guidelines and manufacturer recommendations on protective systems can conflict. The team will clarify the rules on tabulated data to help guide crews for safe and compliant excavations.

Trench Shield Usage. The United Rentals team will discuss common questions and uses for trench shields, tabulated data and restrictions or modifications.