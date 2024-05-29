Sunstate hosts grand opening in La Porte, Texas

On May 15, 2024, Sunstate hosted nearly 100 customers, partners, and employees at the grand opening of our new facility in La Porte, Texas.

Finger-lickin’ fun was had by all with a tasty crawfish boil, plus industry networking, and a raffle for great prize giveaways.

Event attendees included representatives from BrandSafway, Turner Industries, Brown & Root, Cajun, Austin Industries, and BIC Alliance. Several Sunstate partners also were present and had tables featuring their products, including Patriot Products Group, Cummins, CAPS, Ridgid, Enerpac, USA Industries, Western Global, ASPT, Chicago Pneumatic, Mathey Dearman, and Water Fleet.

Because Sunstate is rapidly expanding throughout the Gulf region, our newest location in La Porte, Texas is a particularly significant milestone — it will be the flagship location of our Industrial Solutions Division.

A prime location in the heart of the industrial sector

Our La Porte facility is not just a new location but a strategic move that places Sunstate in the heart of North America’s largest petrochemical and refining complex. This prime location is bounded by the Houston Ship Channel, the Barbours Cut Terminal, and Galveston Bay. It’s surrounded by various petrochemical plants, making it a hub for industrial activity.

Fleeting up for maintenance, shutdowns, outages, turnarounds — and more

Sunstate’s new six-acre property in the Port Commerce Business Park comprises a 4,000-square-foot office and a 10,000-square-foot shop. Over $30 million in fleet, including commercial construction equipment, industrial small tooling, power HVAC, large air compressors, and carry deck cranes, will be available for rent.

Our fleet also includes an expansion of pumps in various sizes to handle applications involving a wide range of products — from hazardous chemicals to sewage to hydrocarbons. We recently partnered with Patriot Products Group and Cummins to develop sound-attenuated towable pumps for industrial jobsites.

Ryan Moore, our Director of Industrial Solutions says, “We’re fully equipped and ready to provide our renowned best-in-class service here in the nation’s industrial epicenter. Whether it’s needed for outages, shutdowns, turnarounds, or plant maintenance, our rental solutions will place the right equipment on-site, on time, every time.”

A team with years of industry knowledge in this specialized sector will also support the La Porte facility. To help customers meet critical project commitments, we’ll uphold the excellent service we’ve come to be known for — reliable scheduling, ongoing communication, and live, local, 24/7 field support.

“La Porte will be the flagship location and joins our growing footprint of branches — Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Odessa, and Freeport, Texas — that are dedicated to meeting the needs of industrial projects," Moore adds.

To learn more about Sunstate’s industrial sector solutions in the Gulf region, call (888) 312-3380.