Portable Solutions Group unveils industry-changing safety management solution, MAC-Link™

Portable Solutions Group (PSG) announced the launch of its newest product offering, the MAC-Link ™.

This product marks a significant and revolutionary advancement in construction turnstiles and safety management.

PSG partnered with United Rentals to deliver the flexible and lower-cost site access solution to its broad customer base. By enabling data capture and real-time reporting for workers on the site, the construction industry's digital transformation is now more accessible than ever before.

For over two decades, PSG has been a leader in the modular security sector, recognized for its patented turnstile and gate arm solutions. Building on this legacy of innovation, the MAC-Link ™ represents the evolution of PSG's Modular Access Control (MAC) product line, bridging the gap between large-scale infrastructure projects and smaller, city-oriented construction sites.

“We are excited to work with the PSG team and help bring an innovation to our customers that seamlessly connects people, equipment and data,” said David Scott, Senior Vice President, Specialty Operations, at United Rentals. “The MAC-Link ™ solution is pivotal for our customers and the future of worksite safety.”

Compact yet robust, the MAC-Link ™ features a minimal footprint of only 36 sq ft. Crafted from premium materials such as a galvanized steel frame, poly metal exterior, and grated floor, this unit offers durability while remaining lightweight for easy deployment in metropolitan areas.

The unique attribute of the MAC-Link ™ is its seamless connectivity, allowing the linking of multiple units on-site to accommodate changing project phases. Through a simple daisy chain electrical/data line connection and an all-thread bolt mechanical connection at the base, the MAC-Link ™ can be effortlessly configured to meet the requirements of any construction site.

“United Rentals shares in our commitment to pursue continuous innovation that helps drive safe and productive worksites,” said Robert Slagel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Portable Solutions Group. “The MAC-Link ™ is an innovative offering for jobsite safety management and through our partnership with United Rentals, we can deliver an important solution to help customers maximize performance and streamline productivity.”

The MAC-Link ™ is set to debut in Q2 2024, generating considerable anticipation within the industry. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their local United Rentals or PSG sales representative today for more information.