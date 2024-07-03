LUDECA introduces VibWorks LT: The new standard in entry-level vibration data collection

LUDECA is excited to announce the launch of VibWorks LT, a cutting-edge, entry-level data collector for industrial maintenance.

Featuring advanced AI for real-time data collection and analysis, VibWorks LT enhances maintenance decision-making with minimal setup and training. Its robust design and customizable reporting ensure comprehensive monitoring and easy documentation. Offering high-quality data acquisition at an affordable price, VibWorks LT is set to transform industrial condition monitoring.

Introducing VIBEWISE

VIBEWISE, an integral part of the VibWorks ecosystem, leverages machine learning algorithms to provide predictive maintenance insights. It analyzes historical and real-time data to forecast potential equipment failures, offering actionable recommendations to optimize maintenance schedules and improve overall machinery reliability.

For more information, contact AnaMaria Delgado.

305-591-8935 · Website