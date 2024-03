Expand ION Science celebrates 35 years of innovation and excellence

On March 10, 2024, ION Science proudly marked a major milestone in their journey: 35 years of innovation and excellence.

Established in 1989, ION Science has been dedicated to developing innovative technologies that enhance safety, protect lives, and preserve the environment. As ION Science continues on this journey, the company remains dedicated to driving innovation with its legacy built on integrity and excellence.