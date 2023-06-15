ExxonMobil recently launched 409 Energy Scholars, an immersive summer program to introduce Beaumont Independent School District (BISD) incoming high school seniors to the petrochemical industry and available careers within ExxonMobil’s Beaumont-area operations.

ExxonMobil builds petrochemical career pathways for BISD High School seniors

17 students representing all three local high schools are participating in the two-week program, which includes career panels, site tours and mentoring from ExxonMobil employees. In addition to job exploration, students will visit both Lamar University and Lamar Institute of Technology to identify higher education pathways to attain careers in engineering, process technology, instrumentation and other petrochemical roles.

In collaboration with multiple community organizations, ExxonMobil’s 409 Energy Scholars will complete resume writing, mock interviews and financial literacy activities to prepare them to enter the future STEM workforce. The students will also host a Juneteenth Health and Wellness Community Fair at Charlton-Pollard Elementary on Monday, June 19.

ExxonMobil launched the 409 Energy Scholars program in 2022 with a six-student pilot with BISD – all who have gained college acceptance and represent U.S. minorities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This year’s program increased participation by nearly 300% - all reflecting U.S. minorities with each student focused on pursuing a STEM career.

"Hiring locally has always been important to us and we're proud that one in seven local jobs is tied back to our operations. As our industry prepares for the energy transition, we're working to do our part to prepare a diverse, strong workforce for these future careers," Michael Mustian, Beaumont Complex Manager, said. "This success of last year's pilot called us to bring the program back for this summer – but with more students and enhanced opportunities for them to discover all they need to pursue a career at ExxonMobil."

ExxonMobil employs almost 24,000 scientists and engineers around the world, working collaboratively with other companies and academic institutions to bring energy to market, develop new energy technologies, improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.