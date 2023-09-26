2023 WJTA Conference & Expo

As a highly focused event for waterjetting, vacuum and industrial cleaning, the WJTA Conference & Expo is an ideal opportunity for attendees to expand networks and grow connections.

In addition to seeing new equipment and strengthening connections, WJTA’s technical program is a valuable part of the event, providing key learnings participants can apply in their day-to-day operations.

The program begins on Monday, October 30, with two full-day, concurrent pre-conference courses – the Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond Short Course and a brand-new course – Sewer Cleaning 102.

The Waterjet Short Course, led by Chairman Hugh Miller, Ph.D., provides a comprehensive dive into high-pressure waterjetting technology, including history, applications, equipment, safety and automation. It is suitable for first-time users and new employees, while providing enough in-depth discussion for experienced waterjetting and industrial cleaning professionals looking to increase their knowledge — including field techs, suppliers, asset owners, support staff, engineers, sales and marketing, researchers, and potential new users.

Sewer Cleaning 102 will be presented by Rusty Nezat, who will present an engaging and informative course on municipal sewer cleaning.

Technical sessions continue October 31-November 1, with a program of boot camp sessions offering practical insights for all attendees, as well as technical research and whitepapers from industry and academia.

The conference also includes the popular asset-owner sessions. Asset owners — from facilities where waterjetting and vacuuming services are performed — are truly the end users of industrial cleaning technology. Given the importance of industrial cleaning on plant downtime and production, as well as the potential hazards, it is critical for asset owners to stay active and informed.

The asset-owner sessions provide valuable insights for safety associates, permit writers and plan operators on leveraging technology, data and training, as well as other topics on supporting safety and production in contract cleaning operations. The asset-owner program is open to all attendees.

For more information, visit www.wjtaexpo.com or call (314) 241-1445.