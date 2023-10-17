NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Process safety management presents its own distinctive set of challenges, with achieving operational excellence as the ultimate goal.

Your roadmap to operational excellence: Lean, digital, and integrated

This journey involves three key steps: adopting a lean mindset, digitizing Environment, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) processes, and integrating them into a unified software solution. Using permit to work and shift handover processes as examples, we'll explore the benefits of this approach and extend a special invitation for an upcoming event to kickstart your journey.

Streamlining processes for operational excellence

At TenForce, we often refer to “the lean way” to manage EHSQ processes. But why is this a cornerstone of our approach? It’s because lean methodology is grounded in waste elimination, process optimization, and the pursuit of operational excellence.

By removing non-value-added activities, processes or resources, it plays a pivotal role in refining processes and creating highly efficient operational environments. These are all commendable objectives, but how can you get started? Well, that brings us onto our next tip — going digital.

Putting lean methodology and digitalization into action

Digitalization and lean methodology are intrinsically linked by the pursuit of operational excellence. In fact, digital tools provide the framework for implementing and sustaining lean practices effectively. They streamline workflows, facilitate real-time data analysis, enable agile decision-making and foster a culture of continuous improvement, aligning seamlessly with the core principles of lean methodology.

To see the tangible benefits of embracing a lean mindset and digital approach, let's take a closer look at two pivotal EHSQ processes — permit-to-work (PtW) and shift management.

PtW: An essential step toward operational excellence

When it comes to managing potentially hazardous tasks, PtW is a critical safety process. It ensures that personnel have the necessary authorization, training and equipment to undertake a task, protecting them and those around them.

Yet it presents numerous challenges, especially when managed through paper-based methods, legacy systems or spreadsheets. These methods can be complex, time-consuming and prone to errors, increasing delays and the risk of safety oversights.

None of that sounds very lean.

But that’s where digitalization comes in. EHSQ software simplifies the PtW process through:

Automated workflows: Streamline the process, from submission to approval, reducing the administrative load, enabling quicker response times, and ensuring compliance.

Streamline the process, from submission to approval, reducing the administrative load, enabling quicker response times, and ensuring compliance. Real-time visibility: Provide instant access to PtW data across multiple sites, making it possible to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks and address safety issues with preventive actions.

Provide instant access to PtW data across multiple sites, making it possible to monitor progress, identify bottlenecks and address safety issues with preventive actions. Standardized protocols: Ensure that all permits adhere to consistent safety protocols and capture accurate information, minimizing the risks associated with human error.

Ensure that all permits adhere to consistent safety protocols and capture accurate information, minimizing the risks associated with human error. Reduced costs: Eliminate the costs associated with paper-based documentation and mitigate expenses resulting from incidents and non-compliance caused by human errors.

Eliminate the costs associated with paper-based documentation and mitigate expenses resulting from incidents and non-compliance caused by human errors. Streamlined audit process: Improve accountability and boost compliance with both regulatory mandates and internal safety standards.

Shift management and PtW: Partners in safety and efficiency

Moving from one control of work area to another — shift handover — a process focused on transferring responsibilities, tasks and information between work shifts.

Approximately 60% of incidents occur in the initial 30 minutes of a shift because of poor or incorrect shift handover information. Adopting a lean digital approach to shift management is essential to reducing this alarming statistic, and achieving these benefits:

Operational excellence: Electronically capture shift events, observations, and asset data for higher operational efficiency, enhanced plant performance, and improved safety.

Electronically capture shift events, observations, and asset data for higher operational efficiency, enhanced plant performance, and improved safety. Efficient task management: Keep tasks on track with automated planning, predefined timelines, ownership assignment and automated alerts for timely follow-up.

Keep tasks on track with automated planning, predefined timelines, ownership assignment and automated alerts for timely follow-up. Insightful reporting: Monitor shift data and logs with user-friendly dashboards and automate reports. Conduct real-time plant performance analysis, such as OEE.

Monitor shift data and logs with user-friendly dashboards and automate reports. Conduct real-time plant performance analysis, such as OEE. Seamless communication: Save time with pre-filled meeting minutes and enable 24/7 access to logbooks and ongoing tasks through customized dashboards.

The power of integration

Embracing a lean digital strategy in the PtW and shift handover processes comes with undeniable benefits. But what's the missing piece of this efficiency puzzle is integration within a unified system.

Though PtW and shift handover are separate processes, their core aim is risk mitigation and safety compliance. PtW ensures that certain tasks or activities are executed safely, while shift handover focuses on maintaining operational continuity. Combining these into a single EHSQ system offers several advantages:

Resource allocation: Assigning the right personnel during shift handovers is crucial for safety and compliance. PtW ensures that only qualified, authorized individuals perform specific tasks or enter certain areas, and that work is completed within the allotted time.

Assigning the right personnel during shift handovers is crucial for safety and compliance. PtW ensures that only qualified, authorized individuals perform specific tasks or enter certain areas, and that work is completed within the allotted time. Coordination of work: PtW often requires isolating certain equipment for maintenance. Shift handovers must consider these isolations when planning and assigning tasks. Proper coordination ensures that maintenance work doesn't interfere with regular operations.

PtW often requires isolating certain equipment for maintenance. Shift handovers must consider these isolations when planning and assigning tasks. Proper coordination ensures that maintenance work doesn't interfere with regular operations. Changeovers and handovers: During shift changes it is essential that ongoing PtW activities are communicated and transferred safely to maintain safety and avoid disruptions.

During shift changes it is essential that ongoing PtW activities are communicated and transferred safely to maintain safety and avoid disruptions. Data sharing: Shift managers can access PtW records to understand ongoing maintenance activities and potential safety risks during their shifts. Likewise, PtW personnel can review shift schedules to plan their work accordingly.

Shift managers can access PtW records to understand ongoing maintenance activities and potential safety risks during their shifts. Likewise, PtW personnel can review shift schedules to plan their work accordingly. Increase productivity and reduce downtime: Automatically generating well-coordinated schedules, which allocate the right resources to carry out PtW activities efficiently, can reduce downtime and increase operational output.

Automatically generating well-coordinated schedules, which allocate the right resources to carry out PtW activities efficiently, can reduce downtime and increase operational output. Rapid response to safety concerns: Making critical safety information centralized and readily available enables informed decision-making and rapid response to safety concerns or incidents.

Making critical safety information centralized and readily available enables informed decision-making and rapid response to safety concerns or incidents. Regulatory compliance: Consistent workflows reduce oversights, minimize accidents and simplify the demonstration of compliance with safety regulations and standards, making audits more straightforward.

Consistent workflows reduce oversights, minimize accidents and simplify the demonstration of compliance with safety regulations and standards, making audits more straightforward. Cost efficiency and scalability: A single system is more cost-effective than purchasing and maintaining multiple systems, software licenses and vendors. And it is easier to adapt to a single system as the organization grows or changes.

By incorporating PtW and shift handovers into a single digital system you create a leaner, more efficient operation. But the journey doesn't end there. With TenForce, you can seamlessly integrate incident management, corrective and preventive actions, management of change, contractor management and more to gain a comprehensive view of your entire operational reality.

Begin your lean digital journey

Incorporating a lean, digital and integrated approach to EHSQ processes helps to boost efficiency, cut costs and strive for operational excellence.

But what are the next steps towards digitalization and lean maturity?

Can’t make the event? Check out our eBooks: Your Guide to Using a Lean Approach for Digital Permits to Work and Your Guide to Using a Lean Approach for Digital Shift Management.