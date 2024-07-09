NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

VEGA’s 6X: Rethinking radar

VEGA's path to becoming the world leader in radar level measurement started over 30 years ago with the introduction of its groundbreaking first product in this field. Since then, VEGA’s sensors have optimized millions of industrial processes. Today, VEGA instruments are used in a diverse range of applications around the world. Behind this success is a team whose members share a common passion: radar. The result is a radar sensor that can measure in every conceivable level application.

Now, the team has turned the page to the next chapter in the story of VEGA’s innovation and success: VEGAPULS 6X.

Expand VEGAPULS 6X: VEGA’s simple radar solution for better processes

State-of-the art precision, reliability and safety

VEGAPULS 6X offers the best technology available in radar level measurement. It boasts an advanced radar chip that provides highly precise and reliable measurements combined with simple operation. This creates more application possibilities than ever before. It’s also VEGA’s safest radar yet, available in Safety Integrity Level (SIL)-certified configurations and compliant with IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity standards. “SIL certification means safety from the inside — the device itself — and IEC 62443 compliance means safety from external threats,” said Greg Tischler, product manager for VEGA Americas. “Together, these standards show that VEGAPULS 6X offers the all-around safety users need in their processes.”

Continuing innovation

Since introducing VEGAPULS 6X in 2022, the radar experts at VEGA have continuously added innovative new features to the flagship sensor: hygienic versions, support for higher temperatures and pressures, Modbus and more. VEGA is relentless in its pursuit of solutions for every level measurement need.

One sensor for any application

Traditionally, the search for a suitable radar level sensor begins by asking which frequency would be best for the specific application, or by determining the properties of the medium, the temperature ranges involved and the process fittings required. Choosing an instrument used to be a laborious task, but VEGA has completely transformed the process with VEGAPULS 6X.

“VEGA's latest innovation makes the process of configuring your sensor simple,” says Scott Rollman, VP of VEGA Americas. “Our customers can now choose the very best sensor possible as dictated by the application that they have great knowledge about. The days of having to know many confusing model numbers and frequency ranges are over.” VEGAPULS 6X is the one radar sensors users need, no matter the application.

The value of simplicity

The ultimate purpose of VEGAPULS 6X is maximum simplification: simplifying industrial processes and selecting and installing a sensor. It is the one sensor that can handle any application. Backed by the radar level measurement experts at VEGA, it is poised to remain at the cutting edge of innovation for years to come.

For more information, visit vega.com/radar.