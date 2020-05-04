Top 5 ways to combat heat stress during Coronavirus

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

It’s that time of year: temperatures are starting to climb throughout the United States. As temperatures rise, so do the dangers of overexertion for those who work outside for extended periods of time.

In fact, an estimated six million workers are exposed to heat stress on the job in the form of heat exhaustion and heatstroke each year, and 50-70% of those injuries take place during the first few days of working in hot environments because the body needs time to acclimate to working at higher temperatures. Those in construction, oil and gas, and electric utility crews are at higher risk. Add a pandemic to the mix – forcing these men and women to work even harder, around the clock, to keep our country’s critical infrastructure running – and the risk of overlooking the signs of heat stress can skyrocket. Now more than ever, educating employees about heat exhaustion and equipping them with the right gear to combat hot conditions are key to keeping them both safe and productive. And, if your workers face arc flash and/or flash fire hazards on the job, it’s critical to manage the risks of heat illness without compromising on PPE.

Heat stress is a definable medical condition that can cause organ failure and even death if allowed to progress. The human body maintains its core temperature primarily by sweating and circulating blood to the skin – thereby transferring heat to the air. When temperatures increase and high heat is combined with high humidity, these natural cooling processes become far less efficient and can quickly become dangerous.

What can you do to protect workers? The following tips from the National Safety Council and Tyndale x Carhartt are crucial to protecting workers from heat stress while working alongside arc flash and flash fire hazards amidst the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Leverage the Power of Choice

The best way to beat the heat in summer is to dress appropriately. Experts tell us to look to single-layer, breathable apparel. But when it comes to arc-rated and flame resistant (AR/FR) clothing, which single-layer garment is most comfortable? Ask different field workers, and you’ll get different answers. Since comfort is subjective, choice is the single largest driver of comfort. Empowering your workers to select from a variety of single-layer options maximizes both safety and compliance – particularly in hot temperatures and under the unprecedented work pace of COVID-19.

2. Remain Vigilant about PPE

If your workers must wear AR/FR clothing in hot outdoor environments, it’s vitally important to double-down on PPE monitoring and compliance as soon as temperatures begin to climb. Hot temperatures, particularly with tensions running high during the pandemic, can distract from wearing the right PPE and/or can tempt workers to compromise on PPE, altering clothing or removing necessary garments. Remain vigilant: AR/FR clothing can’t do its job unless it’s worn and worn properly.

3. Stay hydrated

The two main types of heat exhaustion are water depletion and salt depletion. To avoid becoming dehydrated – which can lead to more serious heat-related illnesses – make sure you drink every 15 minutes, even if you aren’t thirsty. It’s best to avoid drinks that are high in caffeine or sugar. Pace fluid intake over frequent breaks rather than waiting until the onset of thirst and drinking extreme amounts of water. Be sure to eat regular meals and snacks to replenish salt and electrolytes.

4. Take breaks and avoid overexertion

Your body is already working hard just to cool off, so it’s important not to overdo it. Take frequent rest breaks in the shade – that is, out of the sunlight. Even simple barriers like tarps or screens can be helpful breaks from direct sunlight, and portable fans are practical aids. This is particularly important for workers with preexisting ailments, such as high blood pressure, or who take certain medications.

5. Understand the elements

Depending on your location, the feeling of heat from high temperatures can vary. In drier climates, like the southwestern part of the United States, it might feel hot but not overwhelmingly so. On the other hand, in humid states where there is more moisture in the air, 95 degrees can feel well over 100 degrees. Both types of heat can add strain during hard work. Whether your crews work in a dry or humid climate, consult weather reports and consider time of day when scheduling jobs, encourage workers to look out for one another, and always allow for plenty of water and rest breaks in the shade when temperatures are warm.

To learn if you are a greater risk of heat stress, The National Safety Council’s article stresses best practices for protecting workers, the importance of monitoring each worker, also risk factors for the most severe heat-related illnesses and death.

