The PRIME Expo 2023

The PRIME Expo’s new one day conference agenda will benefit plant and department managers, supervisors and frontline workers involved in reliability, inspection & maintenance, shutdowns & turnarounds, supply chain sourcing, and process digitalization.

The morning technical session and panel discussion is designed for tomorrow’s plant manager. The content is designed for frontline workers and up-and-coming supervisors and managers who need to understand how their department’s data connects with that of all the other functions in the plant, and what role they can play to improve the success of their processes. They will gain a new perspective that will prepare them for their next level of advancement up the management ladder.

The afternoon technical session and panel discussion targets today’s plant manager focused on the process of advancing their facilities from static data in different locations to a model of integrated data for real-time simulation, facilitating smart decisions for reliability, inspection, and maintenance.

Proven tools gather data from many devices, but there is still a gap in the knowledge of how to use and integrate the information. Throughout the day the speakers will help attendees understand how use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications for a data-driven approach to:

Pivot systems to make more strategic decisions

Enhance communication and coordination to achieve project and maintenance goals

Developing risk-based inspection programs

Improve asset reliability

Use near real-time reliability simulations of entire supply chains

Enhance regulatory compliance and employee and community safety

Balance performance and costs

