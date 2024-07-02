The power of integration: Asset integrity with a 360 approach

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

There is a new way industry leaders are managing critical assets and it starts with a 360 approach.

Taking a step back to look at the big picture

Current asset integrity methods that focus solely on one area of the process, such as inspection or repair, often fall short in addressing the comprehensive needs of industrial operations. These siloed approaches can lead to critical gaps in information, delayed responses to emerging issues, and ultimately, higher costs due to reactive maintenance and unplanned downtime. For instance, an inspection-only approach may identify flaws but fail to provide timely solutions, while a repair-centric strategy might address immediate issues without considering the root causes or overall asset health. This fragmented methodology results in inefficiencies and missed opportunities for optimization, undermining the long-term reliability and performance of critical assets. Without an integrated, holistic approach that encompasses inspection, detection, repair, and data management, industries are unable to fully ensure the safety, sustainability, and operational excellence required in today's competitive landscape.

Bringing traditional asset management to the 21st century

The “TEAM360” approach offers comprehensive solutions that redefine asset integrity management from start to finish. This integrated approach addresses all the issues inherent in fragmented methods, ensuring that no aspect of asset management is overlooked. By uniting inspection, detection, repair, and data management under one roof, it eliminates information gaps and ensures rapid, coordinated responses to emerging issues.

This holistic methodology comes at a time when regulations are more rigorous than ever, and every dollar and minute can make the world of a difference. TEAM Inc., through TEAM360, is helping businesses gain access to a streamlined operation that prioritizes safety, efficiency, and sustainability, resulting in enhanced reliability and performance of critical assets. This comprehensive strategy enables proactive maintenance, optimized asset health, and long-term cost savings, fundamentally transforming how industries manage their assets.

Breaking down the 360 approach

Transformative inspection solutions

With TEAM360, the ability to detect potential issues before they escalate into costly problems becomes a reality. Advanced inspection services, including non-destructive testing (NDT), robotics and drone inspections, laser services, and infrared thermography, capture every detail of assets. This precision ensures nothing is overlooked, allowing concerns to be addressed proactively. Expert technicians provide accurate assessments, enabling informed decisions that enhance safety and extend the lifespan of assets.

Unmatched detection capabilities

The detection phase of the TEAM360 approach goes beyond compliance and regulatory standards. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, TEAM Inc. identifies even the most subtle defects, offering critical insights and asset health solutions. Comprehensive reports and actionable recommendations empower businesses to prioritize repairs and maintenance effectively, minimizing unexpected downtime and maintaining continuous, efficient operations.

Customized repair services

Expand The power of integration: Asset integrity with a 360 approach

Every business has unique repair needs. TEAM Inc.'s tailored approach to repair services minimizes environmental impacts while ensuring swift and effective resolution of identified issues. Whether it’s on-stream leak repairs, hot taps, or line interventions, skilled technicians restore assets to peak performance, reducing downtime, minimizing disruption, and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations.

Innovative heat treating techniques

Heat treating is crucial for maintaining the durability and performance of industrial assets. TEAM Inc. combines traditional methods with innovative techniques, such as induction heating and combustion heat treatment, to provide holistic solutions. The commitment to quality ensures that assets can withstand the toughest operational conditions, achieving optimal performance and longevity.

Data-driven decision making with OneInsight®

In today’s data-driven world, access to real-time information is key to making smart business decisions. The OneInsight® platform integrates seamlessly into each of TEAM Inc.'s core services, delivering high-quality, asset-centric data through secure reporting tools. High-level dashboards and detailed reports allow businesses to effortlessly search and review records, track performance, and plan proactive maintenance strategies. This visibility helps identify trends, predict potential issues, and enhance overall asset management strategies.

Advanced services for complex challenges

In industries where accessibility and efficiency are paramount, TEAM Inc.'s expertise in rope access and distinctive manufacturing capabilities sets it apart. Utilizing world-class manufacturing technology, the company provides swift service delivery, even in the most challenging environments. Specialized teams are trained to operate in difficult-to-access areas, ensuring assets remain in optimal condition regardless of their location.

The holistic TEAM360 approach elevates asset management operations. By partnering with TEAM Inc., businesses can revolutionize their operations, ensuring safety, reliability, and sustainability in every aspect. TEAM Inc. helps businesses achieve the next level of success, offering a comprehensive, integrated approach that delivers exceptional results. Trust TEAM Inc. to be a partner in driving success and achieving excellence in the industry.

For over five decades, the company has been assisting clients worldwide in maximizing safety, achieving sustainability goals, and ensuring the integrity of their operations. Serving a diverse range of industries, including oil & gas, aerospace, petrochemicals, pipeline, and power generation, TEAM Inc. delivers quality solutions that keep communities running safely and efficiently.

