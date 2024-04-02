NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand The power of inspection drones and robotics The DJI Matrice 200 is a drone capable of providing efficient and accurate inspections and offers high resolution video and images using a 30x optical zoom camera.

The heavy industrial sector places a high priority on precision, safety and efficiency.

As technological advancements continue, the demands of industrial operations are constantly evolving. This creates a need for solutions that can improve productivity while reducing risks. Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sophisticated robotics are revolutionizing how the industry is approaching inspection, maintenance and safety protocols.

Non-destructive examination (NDE)

Non-destructive examination (NDE) is a crucial practice for ensuring the integrity and reliability of site assets. It involves using specialized techniques to evaluate the condition of a material or component without causing damage. Common NDE methods include ultrasound, radiography and magnetic particle testing. By providing clients with access to these advanced technologies, NDE service providers help them make informed decisions about maintenance and repairs. This ultimately contributes to the longevity, optimal performance and overall success of industrial facilities.

Expand The power of inspection drones and robotics The Versatrax 100 is a visual inspection robot used to inspect small- and medium-sized pipes, tanks or similar confined spaces.

Benefits of drones and robotics

State-of-the-art inspection technologies allow companies to make data-driven decisions that can lead to increased productivity, improved reliability and enhanced safety. Drones are particularly useful for performing high-risk aerial inspections and NDE examinations. They offer several advantages over traditional methods:

Safety: Drone inspections are much safer than sending personnel into dangerous environments, such as confined spaces or at heights.

Efficiency: Drones can collect data quickly and efficiently, compared to manual inspections.

Drones can collect data quickly and efficiently, compared to manual inspections. Cost-effectiveness: Drone inspections can be less expensive than traditional methods, especially for large or complex facilities.

Expand The power of inspection drones and robotics A Turner Industries drone pilot carries out an inspection job at a facility.

Robotic crawlers are another valuable tool for NDE inspections. These robots can navigate challenging environments, such as vertical walls, pipes and uneven surfaces. They are equipped with advanced visual inspection and ultrasonic measurement capabilities.

The importance of qualified personnel

With NDE, staying up to date with the latest advancements and having highly trained personnel is critical in this fast-paced industry. For example, ASNT Level III certified inspectors are highly skilled professionals who are responsible for developing NDE procedures, interpreting results, supervising and training other inspectors and ensuring all NDE inspections are performed correctly. By investing in comprehensive qualification and certification programs, NDE service providers can ensure that they are delivering the highest quality services to their clients.

Drones, robotics and specially skilled and qualified personnel are transforming the way NDE and inspections are being performed. These advancements are leading to a safer, more efficient, and increasingly data-driven approach to the way industrial facilities are maintained and operated.

Partnering with Turner Industries means choosing a safe, experienced and innovative industrial contractor to help with your project. With the right technologies and expertise to help you succeed, Turner’s nondestructive examination and inspection services allow clients to make informed maintenance and repair decisions. These inspection services can also support and be integrated into Turner’s broader portfolio of industrial solutions, including construction, maintenance, turnarounds, pipe and module fabrication and associated specialty services.

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.