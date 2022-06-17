The new era of on-site heat treatment

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

It’s apparent even today that most of the on-site heat treatment industry is still using outdated procedures and equipment.

This causes production inefficiencies, which consistently push projects over budget while exposing the workforce to unnecessary safety risks.

Expenses associated with research and development coupled with a reluctance towards change generally reduces the time and money spent on innovation. As a result of poor third-party service offerings, facility owners are generally subjected to inherited liability.

At no fault of their own capital, turnaround, and maintenance projects commonly surpass budget, extending schedule, and expose their workforce to unnecessary safety risks. Facility owners and oil and gas contractors’ main goal is now to find on-site heat treatment providers who strive to shift the ideology of what is possible within the industry to produce a safer, more cost-effective, and quality driven output. Someone who understands that heat treatment specifications are constantly changing, cost margins and production efficiency are of the utmost concern, and that safety requirements have become increasingly more demanding, is paramount.

After significant time and research on how to improve these contractor pains a leader in the on-site heat treatment industry was born. Superheat, founders of the SmartWay™ process integrated remote operation technology and equipment advancements with digital project management and quality assurance platforms to produce the most efficient, state-of-the-art on-site heat treatment service. Additionally, a way to have one of the smallest jobsite footprints known to on-site heat treatment companies was adopted – the new era has arrived.

SmartView™ app is the heartbeat of their digital project management and quality assurance platform, providing unmeasurable value and convenience to their clients. Customers repeatedly note project efficiency, quality documentation, and communication benefits from the implementation of SmartView across multiple disciplines on their jobsite.

The SmartView platform enables Superheat to organize, distribute, and execute all tasks, while contractors continue to leverage the communication portal to the Superheat SmartCenter™ throughout the duration of the project. This streamlines the exchange of critical documentation and provides one source of the truth for all parties. Contractors have commonly said they didn’t know where their specialty subs fit in the overall production status, now they turn data from SmartView into knowledge so they and other contractors can easily make informed decisions on the critical next steps of their project. Clients now say they can view and receive real-time project status notifications for things such as estimated cycle start and finish times, and have the ability to monitor live heat cycle charts from anywhere, at any time.

Quality personnel now directly integrate with SmartView to optimize quality throughput and control the delivery method of Superheat SmartReports™ Quality packages. This offers them the ability and self-control to download cycle charts, Brinells, and other supporting documentation directly into their management systems.

In comparison to competitors, the Superheat SmartCenter is truly remote and the control hub for the entire heat treatment process. Operating on-site equipment, not from a field trailer somewhere on-site, but from strategic controls rooms, maximizes field labor productivity which ultimately reduces cost to end users. The Technical Engineering department within the SmartCenter also provides the knowledge and design expertise necessary to efficiently set up and tear down treatment configurations in accordance with the client’s procedures. Upon the completion of heat treatment set-up, the control room operators then manage equipment and thus heat cycles via a patented remote process. This ensures the on-site labor force is optimized and quality is maximized. The Quality Assurance division then reviews that heat treatment specifications are met and uploads Superheat SmartReports to Superheat SmartView for download by client representatives. Therefore, dramatically reducing idle time on document turnover so contractors can move onto the next steps on their project.

Superheat pulls upon decades of client feedback to manufacture best in class heat treatment equipment that far exceeds industry standards of capacity and footprint. Continual investment in research and development ensures their clients are receiving the most advanced heat treatment equipment with the highest safety certifications in the industry. They understand clients are pressured to do more with less, so it is their commitment to design and manufacture equipment that maximizes output while minimizing valuable space to your project.

Furthermore, Superheat has invested substantial time into magnet technology that will forever change the installation methods of flexible ceramic heating pads. By reinventing the traditional heat treatment pad construction and utilizing magnet integration they have eliminating the standard pinning process on large diameter projects:

A few highlights of the Superheat MagneMat™:

Up to 70% reduction in set up and tear down schedule

in set up and tear down schedule Seamless transition from bakeout to pre-heat when required

from bakeout to pre-heat when required ZERO lost time to pin mapping, pin installation, pin removal, and NDT inspection related to the pinning process

lost time to pin mapping, pin installation, pin removal, and NDT inspection related to the pinning process Industry leading heat distribution control per zone

Check out Superheat’s recent Hidden Truths of Heat Treatment article to see how the use of MagneMat™ technology eliminated over 540 pins, helped saved a day on schedule, and significantly cut budget to the PBF Martinez Refining Company’s 2021 DCU Pit Stop Outage.

To learn more about the MagneMat technology please watch this video.

As a complement to its full-service SmartWay offering, Superheat has established a convenient bolt on SmartWrap™ method of utilizing any available contractor labor to support the setup of on-site heat treat applications. The Superheat mentoring program enables contractors to increase the efficiency of their available team members to perform simple set up of preheat and PWHT configurations, all while Superheat continually covers labor gaps and supplies leadership supervision. Control over heat treatment schedule is now returned to the General Contractor and the labor cost savings to the project are immediate. To see Superheat SmartWrap in action please watch our video here.

To learn more about Superheat and their on-site heat treatment solutions, please visit their website at www.superheat.com. For direct inquires, or to begin your next on-site heat treatment project, email sales@superheat.com call 1.888.508.3226 and you will be connected with a regional representative today.