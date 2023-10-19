NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Through the acquisition of numerous leading environmental services companies, including US Ecology, Republic Services, a trusted recycling and waste services provider, now offers 70 years of experience and the most complete set of environmental solutions from a single provider.

Republic Services’ solutions span across hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal, field and industrial services, E&P services and 24/7 emergency response services. It supports environmental and response needs for the O&G industries in the Gulf Coast and a variety of other sectors across the nation.

At the forefront of innovative technologies, the company’s Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU) offers a unique recycling solution for organic-bearing liquids, sludges and other wastes generated in petroleum, petrochemical and manufacturing processes. This process uses high heat and non-contact, non-incineration technology to separate hydrocarbons and reclaim oil and other various materials. This technology is more sustainable and cost-effective than incineration or other management methods.

Republic Services can serve any market sector generating recoverable organic waste thanks to an enhanced Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit, also known as a Subpart X permit. This permit allows Republic to serve petrochemical plants, refineries and other generators of organic-bearing waste.

Sustainable waste solutions for recoverable organic industrial waste

The Subpart X permit also allows it to operate as a verified recycler, enabling customers to reduce their liability and cost by granting their outbound waste streams exemption from RCRA status. Any generator of hazardous secondary materials (HSMs) — such as refinery oil-bearing waste, listed and characteristic hazardous byproducts and sludges where organic constituents are fuels themselves — are eligible to apply for exemption.

Republic Services’ TDU can treat and recycle several different waste streams, including:

Organic-bearing waste from petroleum, petrochemical and ethylene processing and manufacturing practices

Organic-bearing liquids, sludges and solids

Metal-bearing catalysts, including RCRA-listed (K171 and K172), characteristic and non-hazardous catalysts

The technology is located in Robstown, Texas, alongside the company’s RCRA Subtitle C hazardous waste landfill and industrial equipment cleaning facilities. This strategic location positions the company well to serve customers in the Gulf Coast region and throughout the U.S.

Republic Services has successfully secured a variance from the definition of solid waste for metal-bearing catalysts processed through the TDU. The variance allows the partially reclaimed metal-bearing catalyst to be excluded from solid waste. The partially reclaimed metal-bearing catalyst is no longer considered a hazardous waste but rather a product that can be sold in commerce.

A significant investment was made to improve the TDU’s packaging system. As the only provider in the marketplace, Republic’s new bagging system screens catalysts for inert materials and cools and bags them directly after processing, eliminating any queue. This process reduces moisture to a level of <1%, giving the customer a product with no extra weight and moisture for their smelting process.

Advantages of utilizing Republic Services TDU include:

Sustainable solution preferred over incineration and other technologies

Verified recycler status makes customers eligible for RCRA exemption

Reduced liability for customers

Convenient, turnkey services

In addition to its organic-bearing waste solutions, the company’s metal recovery service reclaims valuable metal residues from selected waste streams, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional disposal methods. Republic’s recycling technologies economically recover metals and significantly benefit the environment and its customers. The company’s recycling operations are co-located with other Republic Services waste facilities, enabling it to efficiently manage recyclable and non-recyclable materials.

As a verified recycler, Republic can recycle plating byproducts that otherwise would have required landfill disposal. The company reclaims byproducts containing molybdenum, vanadium copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and tin as well as spent plating solutions, sludges, residues and grindings.

Republic Services helps customers with their most complex waste. With a nationwide footprint, best-in-class customer service and sustainable waste options, it offers turnkey environmental and response, transportation, treatment and disposal solutions. These services, combined with its TDU capabilities, Republic Services can provide safe, sustainable and cost-effective solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

For more information, visit Republic Services or call (800) 242-3209.