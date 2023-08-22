Support worker safety and connectivity with the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The ALTAIR io 4 is a secure, smart gas detector with out-of-the-box connectivity packed into an ultra-rugged design — featuring our XCell sensor platform which continues to lead the industry in lifetime and durability.

ALTAIR io 4 Connected Device, Dashboard Screen

The ALTAIR io 4 was designed from the ground-up to work seamlessly with the MSA Grid and the ALTAIR io Dock, providing hassle-free compliance, effortless fleet management and incredible visibility into your worker safety that you've never had before.

Tough. Intuitive. Connected.

With fully integrated cellular connectivity right out-of-the-box, the ALTAIR io 4 delivers real-time visibility to help drive safety and productivity across workers, worksites and workflows.

ALTAIR io 4 features:

Designed with fully integrated connectivity for real-time visibility across your worksites from Day One

CAT-M LTE cellular connectivity and integration with MSA Grid software

Deploys in seconds, right out of the box — No IT required

Rugged, durable design and Industry-Leading XCell® Sensors

Survives a 25-foot drop test. Breakthrough sensor design enables faster response and shorter span calibrations

1 to 4 gas options available. Sensor Options: Combustible (LEL), Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulfide, Methane, Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, H 2 S Low-Concentration, CO and Hydrogen-Resistant SO 2

S Low-Concentration, CO and Hydrogen-Resistant SO Available through MSA+, our comprehensive subscription program including hardware and software, giving you access to powerful cloud-based solutions enabling faster implementation, increased warranty coverage and automatic software and firmware upgrades — with minimal capital expense

MSA Grid Live Monitor Desktop Application MSA Grid, MSA id Tag, ALTAIR io 4 Gas Detection Wearable Application

ALTAIR io™ 4 Video Demo

Get a brief overview of how the ALTAIR io 4 and MSA Grid cloud-based software help to provide enhanced safety and productivity with features including:

digital device assignment

real-time visibility of workers and worksites

automated fleet management

over-the-air updates

Elevate worker safety and productivity with the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable. Experience real-time visibility, hassle-free compliance, and connected insights through its well-designed XCell sensor platform. Equip your workforce for the future — explore the ALTAIR io™ 4 today.

Visit MSA Safety to watch the video demo.