Superior structural steel: A look at Performance Contractors' Mobile, AL facility

Renowned for its steadfast commitment to safety, quality and integrity, one company has been a cornerstone in the industrial sector for the past decade.

Performance Contractors (Performance) offers unmatched services to its clients, and its steel fabrication facility in Mobile, Alabama stands as a testament to its legacy.

Expand Performance celebrates 10 years of best-in-class structural steel manufacturing

Originally established 10 years ago for pipe support fabrication, Performance’s facility has adeptly transitioned to structural steel fabrication in response to market demands. The 14,000 sq. foot facility now boasts a production capacity exceeding 150 tons per month, with the flexibility to handle larger projects as required.

As with every Performance endeavor, this transition to steel fabrication was an opportunity to increase quality in product, delivery and customer satisfaction. Where most industrial contractors outsource this type of fabrication, Performance can offer cost, time and control savings by eliminating third parties and prioritizing customer needs and satisfaction. This approach not only reduces costs and lead times but also ensures stringent control is maintained over every aspect of production, passing significant savings and superior value to customers.

In 2023, Performance’s facility achieved the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) certification, underscoring its dedication to excellence. This certification is a benchmark of the company’s capability, with the AISC certification being particularly critical as many clients mandate this high standard for all steel used in their projects. Annual inspections ensure that quality metrics are consistently upheld, reinforcing Performance’s reputation as leaders in steel construction.

By utilizing the Tekla Powerfab in tandem with the P2Programs Steel Tracking System, Performance can maintain traceability and quality hold-points in real-time throughout the fabrication process. This allows Performance to give more realistic, accurate timelines with the heightened level of information at hand. Combined with the shop’s sophisticated automation technology and computer numerical control (CNC) equipment, the Mobile fabrication facility provides clients with the highest level of quality through the entire lifecycle of steel production.

"We show our commitment to quality by focusing on the unique selling points, certifications, technological advancements, and dedicated team that set our facility apart,” said Andrew Megginson, project coordinator of the Performance Contractors Mobile fabrication facility. Safety and quality are pillars of Performance Contractors. The facility boasts an exemplary OSHA safety record and minimal nonconformance reports, thanks to the unwavering dedication of the team. With an average tenure of 12 years, top-level management ensures that every team member, averaging 25 people in the shop at any time, embodies a commitment to excellence.

As Performance celebrates 10 successful years of operations at its Mobile, Alabama facility, it eagerly anticipates many more decades of delivering safe, high-quality structural steel fabrication that clients have come to expect from its team.