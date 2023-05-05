NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With a long-standing reputation in the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast region, Arcosa Construction Services’ (ACS) Industrial Demolition Division excels with professionalism and high safety standards that set it apart from the competition.

Standing out from among its peers in industrial demolition services

“We pride ourselves in the quality of work we do,” said Mark DeWitt, VP of the Industrial Demolition Division with Arcosa Construction Services. “We know our reputation precedes us, and we will continue to provide nothing but the absolute best services along the Gulf Coast.”

Arcosa Construction Services offers cost-effective solutions for commercial and industrial construction projects, including demolition, dismantling, asset recovery, road and bridge removals and construction, and demolition waste services. ACS’s Industrial Demolition Division boasts years of expertise in the dismantling and demolishing of plants, partial units, and tanks in the refining, petrochemical and power industries.

Arcosa Construction Services is one of three subsidiaries of Arcosa Stabilized and Recycling, based in Houston. Formerly known as the Cherry Companies, it has maintained its high standard of service and safety for its clients. Contractors performing work in this industry require specific safety knowledge and competent personnel to successfully perform work in industrial environments. Arcosa Construction Services has an internal team of safety professionals that specialize in industry-specific safety knowledge. Through training and regular audits, the team oversees that all safety measures are met both on and off the jobsite.

“Our role is to keep our employees and clients safe at all times,” said Tony Sauceda, safety manager for Arcosa Construction Services. “We train our workers to follow federal, state, the clients, and our own safety guidelines and rules. Safety is always our top priority, which is why we are one of the most successful companies in the industry.”

Arcosa Construction Services’ Industrial Demolition Division has been recognized and awarded numerous safety awards over the years, including the Associated Builders and Contractors Platinum and Diamond-level STEP awards and, most recently, the Associated Builders and Contractors National Safety Excellence Award. These accomplishments are a perfect example of how high the safety standards are for the division.

Arcosa Construction Services Industrial Demolition Division works with some of the most prestigious clients along the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast. These long-standing relationships have been a huge factor in the development of a solid reputation in the industry. Through its top safety initiatives and industry-leading service and knowledge, Arcosa Construction Services has made huge strides to stand out for the right reasons.

“We work hard to uphold our standards when it comes to our services and safety,” said DeWitt. “In this industry, we are counted on to be the absolute best at what we do. It is important to us to not only set but exceed our standards and those of our clients. It makes us reliable, trustworthy, and stand out from others in the industrial industry.”

With over 70 years of collective experience, Arcosa Construction Services, and Arcosa Stabilized and Recycling as a whole, is an industry leader in offering turnkey services — from demolition to recycling to disposal.

For more information on industrial demotion services, visit arcosa.com or call (713) 987-0000.