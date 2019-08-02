Rent a connected safety solution for safer workers and smoother projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With many companies gearing up for shutdowns and turnarounds in the coming months, it’s a good time to think about what gas detection equipment you need for a successful project and how that equipment can protect workers to ensure the job gets done on time. Because shutdowns and turnarounds usually last a few weeks or months, renting equipment is often the most economical solution.

We asked Jason Wright, Industrial Scientific’s rental sales manager, about how to avoid common rental challenges, as well as how to improve worker safety.

Q: When do companies rent gas detectors?

A: Companies typically rent gas detectors if they don’t have a gas detection program, but have a short term need for monitoring, or if they have a gas detection program and need their fleet to flex with their business cycle. For example, projects like turnarounds, outages, or shutdowns often require more workers on-site who use gas detection to avoid atmospheric hazards like oxygen deficiency and combustible or toxic gases. Since these are typically short-term projects (a few weeks or months), renting gas detection equipment is preferred.

Q: What are some of the main challenges companies face when renting gas detection equipment?

A: It all boils down to quality and support. Many suppliers distribute rental equipment that’s in less than desirable condition and can present performance issues for the user, who’s already on a short timeline. This happens because most suppliers don’t have a large enough supply of parts to maintain the equipment sufficiently. When you’re looking to rent, you need to consider whether the monitors you receive will be up-and-running for the whole rental period or if you’ll be starting out with a monitor that hasn’t been serviced and maintained. Look for a rental supplier that uses factory-trained technicians to service their rental fleet and keeps parts on-hand for easy maintenance before the device ever leaves the facility.

As for support, renting technical equipment requires a high level of product knowledge. Rental suppliers without that background knowledge might not supply you with the best gas detector for the job. And even if they fit you with the right monitor, supporting the rental can be a challenge if they don’t have technical knowledge. Before you rent, find out whether the rental supplier has the technical knowledge needed to support you.

Q: If a company is renting gas detectors, there must be the potential that workers could be exposed to gas hazards. What can companies do to protect them?

A: It’s a great first step to make sure every worker is protected with the correct gas detector – one that has been maintained, monitors the gases they could be exposed to, and they know how to operate. That’s the baseline expectation for renting gas detection instruments.

We can (and should) take safety past the baseline, though. The newest way to do that is through connected safety solutions. These solutions go beyond basic gas detection, connecting personal gas monitors and area monitors to each other and to software for shared alarm notifications and real-time monitoring. As a system, it adds an additional layer of safety for workers and better visibility into an area and worker conditions for managers.

Q: Are there specific applications where renting a connected safety solution would be helpful?

A: Yes. An ideal case for renting a connected safety solution is to monitor mobile workers, remotely monitor an area in real-time, connect teams – especially those working in confined spaces, and of course during shutdowns and turnarounds when there are more people on-site to keep track of.

Q: It’s clear that a connected safety solution can offer a lot of benefits to companies – but does it complicate a short-term need?

A: Not necessarily. Look for a solution that is easy to set up and can work in most environments. Equipment that can communicate using multiple platforms will make it easier to integrate into your existing network and can also provide a “fail-safe” alternative in case one of the platforms loses signal.

Look for a connected safety rental program that’s designed to work with your existing infrastructure. Beyond that, ask your rental supplier of they can ship personal gas detectors and area monitors that are pre-connected to each other, so they are ready to go out of the box.

The bottom line is that with connected safety solutions, you can reap the benefits of a robust, connected gas detection program and provide that level of safety and awareness for any short-term need.

