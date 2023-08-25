NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The construction industry has seen an increase in acts of racial bias, hate graffiti and other forms of vandalism in recent months.

Overcome vandalism and worker shortages

In addition, staffing construction crews has been increasingly tricky, with some industry publications stating that there is a shortage of approximately 650,000 workers this year. These factors present a situation where a solution is needed to deter negative behavior, monitor actions, maintain workplace compliance and attract qualified construction workers. One solution for consideration is a User Accountability Restroom with access control and surveillance measures.

In an October 2022 issue of Construction Dive, the CEO of Turner Construction Company, Peter Davoren, gets personally involved when a bias-motivated event occurs. He has instituted zero tolerance for hate, and many examples support this. That could be a factor in Turner Construction Company being the largest construction company in the U.S.

Racial bias cannot be tolerated in society, especially on construction sites. Racial discrimination presents low productivity, heightened anxiety, elevated violence, retaliation and other actions that are counterproductive to construction progress while violating human rights. Examples of the outward signs of bias, like graffiti, result in some outcomes. Graffiti also costs the construction company and worksite since it is a form of property destruction.

Six CEOs are leading the way by drawing a line on hate. The CEOs of Turner Construction Company, Mortenson, Gilbane Building, DPR Construction, McCarthy Building Companies and Clark Construction Group are the founding sponsors of this initiative. Industry data states that these six companies employ over 213,000 workers (employees and trade partners) and represent over $42 billion in revenue (2020). They are making a difference and leading the way so that their construction sites can be places of “dignity and respect.”

The shortage of construction workers is a fundamental problem for successful construction companies. Historically, companies competed for quality tradespeople and talent by increasing compensation. That philosophy has shifted to becoming the employer of choice. One avenue lending itself to becoming the employer of choice is providing a safe, respectful and enjoyable workplace. To this end, a primary area of concentration is the restroom space. Many acts of hate and violence have been witnessed in these areas.

A solution to deter this negative behavior and assist in becoming the employer of choice is to implement access-controlled restrooms. Portable Solutions Group has addressed these problems by designing, manufacturing and making a state-of-the-art User Accountability Restroom (patent pending) available. These units provide these features and benefits to the worker and company on their construction site.

Modular fabrication and construction

Access control, using the same security access as site access.

Video monitoring

Potable water

Connections for sewer discharge

Separate stalls/restroom units with individual exterior access

Specially designed safety features

User identification verification via biometric and facial recognition

Data collection on entry/exit time

Notification/alarms of occupancy

Anti-graffiti wall finishes

Hot and cold potable water

Individual registers for heating and cooling, personal comfort

Individual exhaust fans

Automatic photos of the restroom before use to monitor pre/post-condition

Integrated music

This solution for consideration does address the issues of racial bias and hate graffiti, and provides a safe, enjoyable place to work. We must provide a haven for construction workers that gives them peace of mind without fear of ridicule or being targeted. This solution offers a viable option to mitigate negative behaviors while attracting qualified tradesmen to your jobsite.

For more information, visit Portable Solutions Group or contact us at sales@portablesolutionsgroup.com or 740-532-7822.