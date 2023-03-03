Minimize downtime from shutdowns and turnarounds

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Maintenance, inspections, repairs and more inspections. Also called shutdowns and turnarounds, these necessary interruptions can be among the more challenging aspects of operating large industrial complexes.

Whether it is a refinery on the Gulf Coast or a nuclear plant in the Northeast, shutting down operations for short, or long periods is critical to operating safely.

While necessary, shutting down operations is a costly exercise. Minimizing downtime is the best way to limit losses and maintain your revenue stream. Here are some tips to help ensure future shutdowns and turnarounds are safe, successful and fast.

Build your plan

While it may seem like an obvious step, many experienced project managers can be caught off guard due to lack of planning. Here’s the short list of considerations when building your plan:

Confirm what inspectors will require while onsite and make sure you can meet those requirements.

Set your personnel schedule early. Shutdowns may mean time off or redeployment for some workers. Letting required team members know they are needed early will help your team better prepare and save you headaches down the road.

Secure equipment and materials early. Don’t let supply chain issues sabotage your plan for a fast turnaround.

Prioritize safety

With a robust project plan in hand for your shutdown or turnaround, it’s time to write out a safety plan that considers the nuances of the project. Most industrial settings have comprehensive safety plans designed to keep workers safe during normal operations. But shutting a facility down or performing a turnaround can introduce new risk elements. Consider the new work environment created when the switch is turned off and adjust your safety plan to address potential new hazards. Make sure to communicate your safety plan early and frequently via regular safety meetings. And don’t forget to include any visitors such as inspectors or repair contractors.

Set up your safe command center

Saving time while keeping teams safe is critical to a successful and fast restart. Adding blast resistant buildings within your existing facility allows project managers, inspectors, and workers to safely remain close to the action. These steel buildings are designed to withstand blasts far beyond the capacity of any conventional structure. They can be used for project management offices, tool cribs, break rooms, restrooms, first aid stations and more. And without them, you may be required to transport individuals in and out of the blast zone several times a day­—a costly exercise.

There are several complicated considerations when searching for the right building. Here are a few things to think about:

How many people will occupy the blast resistant building on a regular basis? On average, plan on 100 square feet per person.

How much space do you have available? Blast resistant buildings must be located on a firm, flat surface with enough room on all sides to maneuver the delivery truck. If space is limited, consider a stackable unit.

Do any codes or regulations apply? Get to know your local, state and federal codes and regulations so you can make sure your blast resistant buildings and your site are complaint. In some cases, regulations require BRMs to be used for all facilities within a blast zone.

Selecting a blast resistant building provider

Minimize downtime from shutdowns and turnarounds

Choosing the right blast resistant building provider can make the process of setting up your site a simple one. Here are a few things to look for when choosing the right provider for you:

Do they have the right unit to suit your need?

Do their blast resistant buildings meet all applicable codes and requirements?

Can they provide other related products and services, such as furniture, data connectivity and portable storage?

Are they approved for purchasing programs, such as Avetta, that further simplify the process?

Getting your facility ready for a shutdown or turnaround doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Consider your safety plan. Identify what you need to perform the project safety and efficiently. Add safe, blast-resistant facilities onsite to help you restart operations sooner.

