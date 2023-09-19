NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the face of mounting environmental regulations, operating sustainably has become a top priority for the petrochemical and process manufacturing industries.

Master environmental compliance with confidence - Here's how

However, navigating the complex compliance landscape is challenging with the EHS sector witnessing a 35% surge in regulations since 2019.

From significant financial penalties to damaged reputation – the consequences of non-compliance are severe. Persistent non-compliance can even lead to regulatory sanctions, forced shutdowns and legal injunctions that make it difficult to secure permits or access new markets.

But there is a solution at hand – environmental management software with integrated regulatory content. Together, these tools provide a way to stay updated with environmental standards, streamline reporting, make informed decisions and safeguard reputation in this era of environmental responsibility. Even better – there is still time to register for our expert-led demo.

Transform environmental performance across your organization using software

× Expand Master environmental compliance with confidence - Here's how

TenForce's Environmental Management is a comprehensive, user-friendly and data-driven software platform that helps organizations streamline reporting, comply with environmental regulations, and drive sustainable practices. Here’s how:

Collect environmental data management with a centralized hub: Consolidate emissions, energy, water and waste data in one easy-to-navigate platform. Streamline data access across your organization to save time and resources.

Consolidate emissions, energy, water and waste data in one easy-to-navigate platform. Streamline data access across your organization to save time and resources. Calculate emissions and manage inventory: Easily calculate emissions using reusable profiles and a ready-made library of formulas and emission factors. Track emissions by a variety of metrics and report in an official format to comply with relevant regulations.

Easily calculate emissions using reusable profiles and a ready-made library of formulas and emission factors. Track emissions by a variety of metrics and report in an official format to comply with relevant regulations. Manage water and waste: Track water sources and waste destinations, manage chemical and hazardous waste generation, collection, treatment and disposal processes, and optimize resource usage.

Track water sources and waste destinations, manage chemical and hazardous waste generation, collection, treatment and disposal processes, and optimize resource usage. Keep track of Your energy consumption: Monitor your energy and resource consumption in one view. Your central dashboard provides comprehensive oversight of fuels, electricity, steam, hot water, oil and renewables.

Monitor your energy and resource consumption in one view. Your central dashboard provides comprehensive oversight of fuels, electricity, steam, hot water, oil and renewables. Improve efficiency with automated workflows: Automate data collection and reporting processes to improve accuracy and reduce the burden of manual tasks. Boost productivity with timely notifications, alerts and updates.

Automate data collection and reporting processes to improve accuracy and reduce the burden of manual tasks. Boost productivity with timely notifications, alerts and updates. Balance site-specific compliance with corporate goals: Comply with regulations for your various jurisdictions and track your progress with organization-wide sustainability goals.

Comply with regulations for your various jurisdictions and track your progress with organization-wide sustainability goals. Gain valuable insights from meaningful reports: Gain full visibility with real-time reports across your organization. Gather and analyze data to make informed decisions and drive continuous improvement in your environmental practices.

Gain full visibility with real-time reports across your organization. Gather and analyze data to make informed decisions and drive continuous improvement in your environmental practices. Fulfill ISO obligations: Facilitate the creation of comprehensive legal registers, ensuring compliance with ISO standards. Easily identify and track regulatory requirements, confidently demonstrating adherence to ISO guidelines.

Facilitate the creation of comprehensive legal registers, ensuring compliance with ISO standards. Easily identify and track regulatory requirements, confidently demonstrating adherence to ISO guidelines. Take a holistic approach to EHSQ: Seamlessly connect with other TenForce modules, including Risk Management, Incidents Management, Audits & Inspections, CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) and Management of Change.

Seamlessly connect with other TenForce modules, including Risk Management, Incidents Management, Audits & Inspections, CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) and Management of Change. Stay ahead of environmental regulations: Access EHS intelligence to identify compliance gaps, monitor changes and ensure consistent adherence across your global operations.

Thanks to our recent partnership with Enhesa, TenForce provides you with access to up-to-date and actionable regulatory content from over 350 jurisdictions worldwide, creating a convenient one-stop-shop for all your EHS compliance and reporting needs.

The power of regulatory content for environmental management

Master environmental compliance with confidence - Here's how

Enhesa's regulatory intelligence simplifies global environmental, health and safety requirements, making complex EHS laws accessible and actionable. It helps you:

Master complex laws with ease: Enhesa's regulatory content simplifies intricate EHS laws, empowering you to make well-informed decisions based on standardized, evidence-based and verifiable information.

Enhesa's regulatory content simplifies intricate EHS laws, empowering you to make well-informed decisions based on standardized, evidence-based and verifiable information. Take a proactive approach: Gain access to Enhesa's real-time regulatory content to comply with existing laws and proactively prepare for upcoming policies, emerging issues and global EHS trends.

Gain access to Enhesa's real-time regulatory content to comply with existing laws and proactively prepare for upcoming policies, emerging issues and global EHS trends. Boost your efficiency: Accessible regulatory content saves time and resources, allowing your team to focus on meaningful EHS activities while filtering out non-applicable laws and prioritizing the most impactful regulations.

Accessible regulatory content saves time and resources, allowing your team to focus on meaningful EHS activities while filtering out non-applicable laws and prioritizing the most impactful regulations. Stay consistent across diverse operations: With coverage in 350+ jurisdictions, bridge the gap between global and local requirements, adopting a unified approach tailored to your specific operational needs. You’ll ensure compliance at each of your locations whilst striving for your wider sustainability targets.

With coverage in 350+ jurisdictions, bridge the gap between global and local requirements, adopting a unified approach tailored to your specific operational needs. You’ll ensure compliance at each of your locations whilst striving for your wider sustainability targets. Drive performance with comprehensive insights: Extensive regulatory coverage helps identify compliance deficiencies and areas for improvement, laying the foundation for environmental reporting that impresses investors and safeguards your corporate reputation.

Extensive regulatory coverage helps identify compliance deficiencies and areas for improvement, laying the foundation for environmental reporting that impresses investors and safeguards your corporate reputation. Elevate environmental management with seamless integration: TenForce’s Environmental Management Module helps to streamline your environmental management efforts into one unified solution. Integration with Enhesa facilitates the seamless flow of critical compliance data, automating alerts, notifications, and updates to keep you up to date.

How to get started: The next steps

Are you ready to optimize your environmental management and compliance strategy?

Register for our expert-led Environmental Management demo on September 21st to discover how you can:

Establish and track environmental sustainability goals

Assign actions effectively within your organization

Report compliance performance seamlessly

Access Enhesa's globally standardized compliance data via the TenForce app

Stay updated on EHS compliance across 350+ jurisdictions worldwide

Ensure legal compliance today and in the future

Can't attend live? Don't worry, you'll receive access to the recorded session.

For more information, visit TenForce.