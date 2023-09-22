Leading liquid-handling technology and services pave the way for ESG initiatives

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

ESG initiatives have become strategically imperative for companies seeking to demonstrate their commitment to cleaner, safer, more sustainable practices.

As steps are taken to incorporate more of these initiatives, companies can count on Rain for Rent to be a trusted partner and collaborator in meeting the ESG-related objectives of any potential projects.

Rain for Rent is a liquids-handling company that continually evolves to meet customers’ needs with efficient turnkey solutions. Since its founding in 1934, nearly 90 years ago, Rain for Rent has remained an industry leader across diverse jobsites by embracing progress and innovation. What hasn’t changed is its commitment to being an environmentally safe company. To this day, Rain for Rent operates within its founding principle: to positively contribute to the communities in which its team lives and works. It does this by aligning its technologies and practices with safety standards that protect teams, communities and environments.

Texas manufacturing plant project

When a manufacturing plant in Texas was in need of a court-ordered plan to prevent the discharge of plastics, it brought Rain for Rent onto the team to design and install a system that could collect a large volume of water for thorough filtration prior to discharge. Rain for Rent assisted the plant with the development of a plan that removed plastics from the facility’s discharge stream and met the mandated environmental requirements.

The plan utilized two B48 LakeTanks® {temporary above-ground storage tanks (AST) that reduce traffic and carbon footprints on job sites} each with a 48k bl storage capacity, combined with a pumping system that moved 6,000 GPM of process water at 80 feet, total dynamic head, with two miles of discharge pipe. Each LakeTank® was outfitted with two turbidity curtains installed in a formation that created the filtration function of a weir tank. Telemetric instrumentation automated the pump system and adjusted tank volumes as needed. The project ran successfully and helped the plant to remain in compliance and free from negative environmental impact for three years while a permanent system was built on site.

Rain for Rent stands ready to help support any team in the incorporation of ESG initiatives and goals. Together, with its complete line of liquid-handling equipment and services, Rain for Rent can create solutions that result in responsible, sustainable operations.

