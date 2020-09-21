Keep warm this winter

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Temperatures are starting to drop and with winter around the corner, it is time to think about protecting yourself or your employees from the elements that come with the change in seasons. Workers who are exposed to brisk weather conditions may be at risk of cold stress. Just as heat stress poses health risks in the summer, cold stress can lead to illness or injury on the job. That’s why Tyndale is dedicated to providing expert advice on how to layer arc-rated flame resistant (AR / FR) clothing for warmth and proper protection from workplace hazards.

There are three basic practices to keep in mind when layering for warmth: 1) A base layer should always be worn to provide comfort. 2) The mid-layer of FR clothing is meant to keep the wearer dry. 3) The outer layer should focus on added warmth and insulation against the cold.

The catch is, there are a number of garments workers should avoid wearing when layering for warmth. These garments include synthetic undergarments, like Under Armour, which are Non-FR garments and do not provide protection when exposed to flame or electrical arcs. Synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, acetate, and others can melt to a wearers skin, causing serious injury.

What should workers wear to stay warm this winter?

What’s worse than being uncomfortable on the job? Being uncomfortable and cold. Loose layers provide insulation whereas tight outer layers on top of a base and mid-layer can restrict circulation to your extremities, leaving a worker feeling both cold and uncomfortable. Your base layer should provide comfort, without restricting blood circulation. Tyndale recommends workers choose a base layer that fits snug but not too tight. Consider the Carhartt Force Long-Sleeve FR T-Shirt with work-dry material to wick away moisture for additional comfort.

As a mid-layer, Tyndale suggests a water repellent garment that keeps you dry when exposed to precipitation, such as the Carhartt FR Rain Defender Hooded Heavyweight Sweatshirt. When worn over a FR base layer the FR sweatshirt helps regulate your body temperature, while providing defense against light rain. Staying dry is not only a matter of comfort, but also essential for avoiding hypothermia, or other types of cold stress in winter weather conditions.

For an outer layer, Tyndale suggests a FR vest or jacket. These are removable layers that help regulate your body temperature while doing physically strenuous work. It’s important that — just like your base and mid-layer — your outer layer meets compliance requirements. The outer FR layer should not only provide warmth and insulation, but also an added layer of protection. A worker might consider combining the two products listed above with Carhartt’s Full Swing® Quick Duck® Jacket to ensure protection against frigid temperatures while maximizing mobility.

Please keep in mind that your company’s AR / FR compliance requirements must be met. Check the compliance standards required by your company before purchasing AR / FR garments. Layering arc-rated, flame resistant clothing isn’t as simple as just adding the arc ratings of two or more garments. Fortunately, Tyndale has one of the largest libraries of arc test data in the industry. Find out the combined protection level of two or more garments you’re considering purchasing with Tyndale’s layering tool. Learn more about Tyndale’s layering tool.

Conclusion

Layers allow workers to easily adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day. Whether you layer up for chilly mornings or remove layers when temperatures rise in the afternoon, smart layering ensures warmth and comfort. Tyndale – and Carhartt – provide options for keeping workers safe and warm this winter. With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore more likely to comply with FR clothing requirements. That helps everyone achieve the most important objective: ensuring safety on the job.

For more information or to order Carhartt’s Force Long-Sleeve FR T-Shirt, FR Rain Defender Hooded Heavyweight Sweatshirt, and the FR Quick Duck Full Swing Jacket, visit www.TyndaleFRC.com. These items are in-stock and ready to ship from Tyndale.