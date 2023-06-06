NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

When perusing resumes and applications, it is easy to determine which applicants have real world experience and industry training.

When it comes to assessing emotional intelligence skills, such as critical thinking, communication skills, and teamwork, the task is much harder.

How critical thinking is a crucial job requirement in the oil and gas industry

Employees need to be equipped to think deeply and make wise decisions, using critical thinking and improved communication skills. These critical skills are critical and in high demand, especially when working with specialized equipment and completing difficult job functions.

With the difficult job of keeping workers safe, it is often a wish and a prayer that rules and procedures are enough. This industry does well with on-the-job training, but the tribal knowledge is dwindling. How can employers expedite and transfer practical work skills and on the job experience faster? The answer is that it is just not possible. Instead, employees need to have a filter of common sense and a working knowledge of safety.

In defense of critical thinking

The ability to apply logic and reasoning is an undeveloped crucial skill in today’s workforce. When working with others on a rig, in the plant, or in the field, it is important to communicate clearly and effectively. Every employee is asked to teach others or monitor situations to take corrective actions.

Even when interacting with tools rather than people, critical thinking skills allow for effective decision making, problem solving, and troubleshooting. Training on how to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative approaches, solutions, and conclusions, leads to sound decisions.

How critical thinking affects the O&G industry

There is no doubt that critical thinking skills can turn a good employee into a great employee. But beyond reasoning, prioritizing, and creating creative solutions, employees within the oil and gas industry can exercise their enhanced skills in specific ways.

Automation analysis

Digital technology advances and automation does not remove responsibility nor critical thinking. Managing automated tools requires diligence and advanced problem-solving skills, including immediate, reasoned decision making.

Advanced technology tools also require the study of analytics, pattern seeking, and an adherence to quality control.

Project processes

Whether you practice Project Production Management (PPM), apply agile methodology, or have adopted other process improvements, the procedure is only as strong as the execution. Employees who have been trained in critical thinking can apply process improvements effectively. Written communication skills and adeptness in teamwork will positively affect the outcomes as well. Cross functional teams will serve your company well, but only if your employees know how to optimize the team.

Optimize turnaround time

A consistent and continuous problem in the oil and gas industry is addressing turnaround time. Rather than losing valuable time, employees can train effectively online and on their own without the need for scheduled training.

Productivity skills

While often difficult to learn, technical skills are acquired through training and are measurable, emotional intelligence (EQ) skills are learned through discipline and are demonstrated though the employee’s character and work ethic. Just some of the skills your employees need to learn include:

Written communication

Cyber security

Time management

Teamwork

Communication skills

Not only do these skills empower your employees to succeed, but they also increase productivity and teaches business acumen. In competitive and demanding environments, like the oil and gas industry, productivity training encourages longevity and increases employee retention.

CareerSafe is your auxiliary trainer for safety and productivity

While CareerSafe offers a whole roster of online, on-demand productivity training, our key offering is OSHA 10-hour and OSHA 30-hour training in both English and Spanish.

We partner with safety-minded corporate businesses who want to enhance their current safety programs. Rather than being reactive to an OSHA citing or an on-site issues, wise and proactive companies will embrace safety mindedness without an inciting incident of a recordable incident.

Safety is key

The petroleum industry faces specific safety and health hazards, as well as dangerous conditions which can result in fatalities. These can include:

Caught-in and Caught-between

Chemical Exposures

Confined Spaces

Explosions and Fires

Falls

Struck by

Vehicle accidents

As an OSHA-authorized trainer, we can assure your employees gain an industry-recognized credential which can be easily integrated and executed.

Equipping leaders for the future of the O&G industry

As a leader in the petroleum industry, you want to effectively manage safety efforts within your organization, while remaining compliant with the Occupational Safety & Heath Administration (OSHA) standards. This keeps your workers safe while also protecting your company against liabilities.

CareerSafe provides innovative and affordable online training that holds value for a lifetime, from OSHA OSHA 10-hour and OSHA 30-hour training as well as productivity skills.

Our programs are designed to help your employees use solid principles of critical thinking and apply the knowledge to troubleshoot issues. CareerSafe’s online, on-demand training will strengthen your current safety program and engage employees effectively.

Learn more about CareerSafe’s OSHA and productivity training as well as productivity training today.