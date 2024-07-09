NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand From start to sustainable finish: TSS Environmental Services Turner Specialty Services handles design, fabrication, erection, maintenance, cleaning, and inspection of aboveground storage tanks, ensuring compliance with API standards.

For decades, Turner Specialty Services' (TSS) environmental group has been an industry leader, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions across the petrochemical, chemical, energy, power generation, pulp and paper and related industries.

A commitment to sustainability is also reflected in TSS’ start-to-finish service model, which emphasizes responsible waste management and environmental stewardship throughout every project.

Environmental expertise across the board

Expand From start to sustainable finish: TSS Environmental Services At one site alone, Turner Specialty Services handles 2,000 gallons of sludge/water per minute, 24/7, 365 days a year.

TSS’ environmental services include a full suite of remediation and waste management solutions, tackling hazardous waste handling, soil stabilization, water treatment, impoundment closure and more. Its nationwide reach and expertise are deployed across refining, chemical, manufacturing, and pulp and paper operations.

An example of this nationwide reach and expertise is TSS’ ongoing partnership with a major chemical manufacturer. TSS dewaters lined/unlined surface impoundments at sites across multiple states, treating millions of gallons of wastewater to reduce offsite disposal costs and facilitate byproduct recovery for beneficial reuse.

A circular economy approach

One innovative program at a manufacturing facility has seen TSS effectively reuse facility byproducts for road maintenance and construction projects. In the pulp and paper sector, TSS reuses dredge spoils from impoundments as construction fill and cap enhancement through a patented stabilization process.

TSS’ Total Tank Solutions embody this same philosophy. By recycling recovered tank bottoms for reuse in boilers or refining processes, TSS minimizes waste while reducing client fuel, transport and disposal costs. In 2023, this strategy saved one client more than $1 million.

Sustainability from the ground up

TSS doesn't just provide environmental solutions — it embeds sustainability into its service model. TSS’ civil services group assists in building sustainable infrastructure like responsibly managed landfills, outfall structures and more. These services, paired with tank and environmental expertise, provide a consolidated, one-solution approach for clients.

Safety and success

Expand From start to sustainable finish: TSS Environmental Services Turner Speciality Services excels in site preparation, including excavation, grading, and installation of structural fill and gravel.

A commitment to safety underpins all of TSS' operations, and it’s reflected in the company’s impressive safety record. For the past two years, the TSS environmental group has worked more than 2 million hours with a TRIR of 0.0. It's this track record that makes TSS a trusted partner for environmental projects.

TSS Environmental: Did you know?

TSS moves 10,000+ cubic yards of earth daily, year-round.

At one site, TSS processes 2,000 gallons of sludge/water per minute.

At another site, TSS has shipped facility byproducts for agricultural soil enhancement since 1994.

Through recycling initiatives, TSS reduces client fuel and disposal costs.

TSS’ innovative remote dredging technology protects personnel from hazardous environments.

TSS Environmental Services: Your partner in sustainable solutions

From tank services to waste treatment and civil construction, TSS’ environmental services group is ready to tackle complex projects involving hazardous materials remediation, waste management, sustainability planning and more. As the focus on renewables and sustainability increases, TSS is well-positioned to be the partner that helps organizations achieve their environmental services goals.

For more information about environmental services from Turner Specialty Services, visit turner-industries.com.