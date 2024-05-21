Find value in structure with mechanical integrity software

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With the massive amount of asset integrity data that process plants have to handle — from large-scale refineries to specialty chemical manufacturers — it has become increasingly difficult to manage the information in an organized fashion.

Unstructured integrity data is a genuine roadblock for plant inspection, mechanical integrity and maintenance personnel, with inefficient, paper-based processes leading to inaccessible historical data, greater risk of human error and an inability to scale operations. Rather than focusing on proactive long-term enhancements, more time is spent reacting to the latest safety or compliance issue.

That’s where an effective asset integrity management system (AIMS) software comes into play. Enter MISTRAS’ industry-leading Plant Condition Management Software (PCMS®). This advanced software solution serves as a comprehensive Mechanical Integrity (MI) data management and analysis tool developed specifically to help structure process equipment integrity data.

With PCMS, plant operators can store, organize, and effectively analyze inspection and MI data across their facilities and equipment, and seamlessly link that data across technology platforms. PCMS is a leading, trusted brand, having been implemented at over 500 facilities worldwide, including leading refineries and chemical manufacturers. This AIMS software offers a comprehensive solution to manage, monitor, and optimize various aspects of plant operations, empowering greater facility uptime, safety, and compliance.

Comprehensive inspection tracking and analysis

The backbone of PCMS, the software has built its unmatched industry reputation through proven successes in fixed equipment MI data tracking and analysis. Among its vast capabilities, the program tracks inspection information for pressure vessels, storage tanks, piping and more. It also generates schedules for future inspection dates and integrates with inspection and monitoring solutions for real-time trending updates, simplifying asset integrity and corrosion management by keeping operators informed.

Corrosion inspection data management

The software offers a variety of methods to capture corrosion data, including supporting the establishment of Corrosion Monitoring Locations, Thickness Monitoring Locations, Corrosion Probe Readings and Corrosion Coupons.

Accessibility anytime, anywhere

Users can interact with PCMS virtually anywhere, minimizing reporting times and errors. Whether in the field or the office, technicians and managers can log inspections, update asset status information and retrieve critical data without being tied to a specific location. PCMS acts as the highway and the warehouse for MI data management, enabling seamless access.

Embedded risk-based inspection (RBI) calculators

For improved asset integrity oversight, PCMS delivers a fully integrated RBI module within the software, which supports quantitative, semi-quantitative, qualitative, RBI calculations. These calculators enable users to risk-rank equipment, prioritize inspection and maintenance tasks, identify potential damage mechanisms and recommend appropriate inspection procedures. This streamlines maintenance processes, reduces downtime, and ensures that critical assets receive timely attention.

Implementation options

With decades of industry and software experience, the PCMS implementation team effectively and efficiently reviews, analyzes, configures and develops a customized program to ensure each plant’s implementation meets their unique needs.

For plants with limited on-site IT infrastructure or personnel, a simple software subscription offers the full benefits of PCMS, with no need to purchase hardware or software, or dedicate resources for the ongoing management of the PCMS application.

For progressively larger facilities, a PCMS software-as-a-service (SaaS) model can support various areas of an MI program, including general inspection management, Risk-Based Inspection, and key performance indicator (KPI) development through the PCMS Business Intelligence platform.

Embracing data-driven decision making

Efficiency isn’t just a buzzword; it's the essence of data management operations. Having an AIMS software like PCMS in place not only eliminates inefficient processes, but efficiently organizes and integrates valuable asset management integrity data, provides tracking and analysis, simplifies inspection and turnaround planning, and maximizes safety and compliance. With PCMS, plant operators have a powerful ally in their quest for operational excellence.

