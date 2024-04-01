Gerlinger Carriers excel when special handling requirements in refineries call for the flexible and efficient handling of long and large loads.

Straddle Carriers are also used for day-to-day transporting of items like pipe, tubing, structural steel, scaffolding, and miscellaneous components around the worksite.

Transporting expensive tube bundles always presents a challenge when it comes to turnaround maintenance. Previously, these types of materials were transported with forklifts, semi-trucks and cranes, but that method was often complicated by the narrow turn radius in aisles and roadways, and needing cranes and rigging personnel at both ends of the project to handle the Tube Bundles again. Gerlinger Straddle Carriers with tight turn radius, lower ground contact pressure and faster transportation quickly became the go-to method for hauling tube bundles on basic load pallets under the carrier.

Expand Enhanced handling solutions to streamline refinery maintenance

Turnaround is a time-consuming and expensive process. Downtime costs money, which makes streamlining the workflow critical to a facility's success. The petrochemical and refinery industries have long turned to Gerlinger Carrier as a solution for transporting heavy and fragile heat exchangers (tube bundles) to and from wash pads and maintenance facilities. Gerlinger Carrier is your choice for Tube Bundle carriers and rotators.

Introducing our newly designed Tube Bundle Roller

Utilizing the design and function input we received from an industry-leading petrochemical refinery, Gerlinger Carrier developed the original concept for the Bundle Pallet Rotator (BPR). While this innovative design proved incredibly successful at meeting our customers' needs for a decade, we've now completed the redesign for our refined and newly renamed Tube Bundle Roller (TBR).

The Tube Bundle Roller offers improved mobility & convenience

Whether moving from refinery tower extraction locations to the wash pad for cleaning or to repair facilities for maintenance, the TBR offers a unique and practical load pallet option for the transportation of tube bundles.

Our new TBR design offers increased efficiency in the transportation of bundles by requiring less machinery to safely haul fragile and expensive parts throughout your worksite. The TBR features the ability to keep the bundle onboard and hydraulically rotate the bundle for improved ease of cleaning. Our innovative new design also includes the proper alignment of tubes, so the TBR operator can place the tubes back into position on the extractor machine.

The TBR provides adjustability, perfect for meeting a variety of tube bundle designs and sizes, and more maintenance-free components. Strong and reliable, the TBR is box welded with rugged internal gusseting that's built to withstand punishment. A reinforced frame features multiple cross members, and maintenance is simplified with easy access to lubrication points. With options for corrosive resistant coatings to help protect against harsh environmental factors, the TBR offers the lasting durability required to continue serving refineries for the next decade and beyond.

New scissor type width adjustment for roller assemblies using a hydraulic cylinder

Adjustable position and removable roller assemblies with quick connects for hydraulics

Painted components, with optional corrosion resistant galvanizing available upon request.

3 Ratchet straps2 Rubber bumper wheels on ends to keep bundle on pallet

Maintenance-free pillow block bearings

Guards for motor shafts and bearings

Dual drive motor arrangement with torque-arm mounting

Full length drip pans with drain ports to retain sediments

Adjustable roller bunks to handle tube bundles in sizes that range from 8 - 21 foot in length and up to 66" in diameter

To learn how you can streamline refinery maintenance with Gerlinger Straddle Carriers and heat exchanger pallets, visit gerlingercarrier.com.