Cut emissions while raising both revenue and capacity at your facility

Fired heaters have the greatest running cost in a refinery or a petrochemical site. If any one of these heaters is 1 or 2% inefficient it can consume an additional $1 million in fuel over a year or result in millions of dollars in lost revenue. High fuel consumption also translates to high emissions.
Catalytic reformers, steam methane reformers, fired heaters with process pre-heat, and ethylene furnaces, among others, face unique challenges to keep operational efficiency optimal.
Fired Heater Efficiency Solutions
Cetek Efficiency Coatings
High-Emissivity Ceramic Coatings for Process Tubes and Refractory
Cetek Ceramic Coatings provide a durable, protective, thin-film layer on the outer surfaces of process tubes, which prevents oxidation, corrosion, and carburization of the metal and maintains the tube thermal conductivity coefficient close to new tube conditions. Tube coating can be applied in conjunction with a refractory coating, increasing the benefit and encapsulating the refractory.
Coating Benefits
- Typical productivity benefits of 4% to 10%
- Fuel savings
- Increases production
- Decreases BWT
- Increases tube life/reliability
- Rapid payback on investment
Tube Tech
Engineered Convection Section Cleaning
Tube Tech’s fired heater convection section cleaning service is recognized by world-leading refining and petrochemical companies as the most effective technology to achieve OEM performance clean fired heaters.
90% clean guarantee even on the most fouled assets.
The Benefits
- Removes 90%+ of fouling
- No refractory damage
- Safety – no man entry
- Reinstates thermal efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions
- Extends asset life due to reduced stack temperature
Hot-tek™
Online Maintenance & Emergency Services (During the Heater’s Normal Operation)
Hot-tek™ is the industry leader in hot maintenance and online fired heater repair and cleaning techniques and holds multiple patents on the approach, methods, and tools used to carry out these services. The approach is customized for every client’s needs. Often, multiple Hot-tek™ services are employed simultaneously to achieve the best results.
Hot-tek fired heater services include:
- Hot tube descaling
- Hot tube stabilization
- Hot convection cleaning
- Hot inspection service
Hot Tube Descaling
The Benefits
- Average bridgewall temperature reduction of 50°F (10°C) to 100°F (38°C).
- Fast, effective short-term solution
- Restore production rates
Hot Tube Stabilization
Hot-tek has developed an online repair service to stabilize the process tubes while the heater is in full operation. This service can prevent shutdowns and allow operators to run the unit until the planned turnaround dates.
Radiant tube misalignment
The Benefit
- Prevents costly unplanned shutdowns
- An intermediary repair saves time and money
- Rapid global mobilization
Hot Convection Cleaning
Hot Convection Cleaning process removes convection section tube fouling and scale during furnace operation. The tube cleaning process uses consumable, abrasive media projected through specially designed application lances to blast away years of accumulation while the heater is in service.
The Benefits
- Increases heat transfer efficiency in the convection section
- Increases steam production
- Increases process pre-heat
- Lowers stack temperatures
Hot Inspection Service
Cetek’s Lancescope™ system provides real-time, close-up, or wide-angle views of virtually any area inside a fired heater, or other high-temperature equipment while it is still in operation.
A thorough inspection provides data needed for other Hot-tek online services.
The Benefits
- Performed while the unit is in operation
- Provides insight for production availability
- Identifies damage in early stages
- Reduces maintenance costs
- Minimizes repair downtime
- Maximizes production
