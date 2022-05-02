Cut emissions while raising both revenue and capacity at your facility

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out of sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Fired heaters have the greatest running cost in a refinery or a petrochemical site. If any one of these heaters is 1 or 2% inefficient it can consume an additional $1 million in fuel over a year or result in millions of dollars in lost revenue. High fuel consumption also translates to high emissions.

Catalytic reformers, steam methane reformers, fired heaters with process pre-heat, and ethylene furnaces, among others, face unique challenges to keep operational efficiency optimal.

Fired Heater Efficiency Solutions

Cetek Efficiency Coatings

High-Emissivity Ceramic Coatings for Process Tubes and Refractory

Cetek Ceramic Coatings provide a durable, protective, thin-film layer on the outer surfaces of process tubes, which prevents oxidation, corrosion, and carburization of the metal and maintains the tube thermal conductivity coefficient close to new tube conditions. Tube coating can be applied in conjunction with a refractory coating, increasing the benefit and encapsulating the refractory.

Coating Benefits

Typical productivity benefits of 4% to 10%

Fuel savings

Increases production

Decreases BWT

Increases tube life/reliability

Rapid payback on investment

Tube Tech

Engineered Convection Section Cleaning

Tube Tech’s fired heater convection section cleaning service is recognized by world-leading refining and petrochemical companies as the most effective technology to achieve OEM performance clean fired heaters.

90% clean guarantee even on the most fouled assets.

The Benefits

Removes 90%+ of fouling

No refractory damage

Safety – no man entry

Reinstates thermal efficiency and reduces CO 2 emissions

emissions Extends asset life due to reduced stack temperature

Hot-tek™

Online Maintenance & Emergency Services (During the Heater’s Normal Operation)

Hot-tek™ is the industry leader in hot maintenance and online fired heater repair and cleaning techniques and holds multiple patents on the approach, methods, and tools used to carry out these services. The approach is customized for every client’s needs. Often, multiple Hot-tek™ services are employed simultaneously to achieve the best results.

Hot-tek fired heater services include:

Hot tube descaling

Hot tube stabilization

Hot convection cleaning

Hot inspection service

Hot Tube Descaling

The Benefits

Average bridgewall temperature reduction of 50°F (10°C) to 100°F (38°C).

Fast, effective short-term solution

Restore production rates

Hot Tube Stabilization

Hot-tek has developed an online repair service to stabilize the process tubes while the heater is in full operation. This service can prevent shutdowns and allow operators to run the unit until the planned turnaround dates.

× Expand Radiant tube misalignment

The Benefit

Prevents costly unplanned shutdowns

An intermediary repair saves time and money

Rapid global mobilization

Hot Convection Cleaning

Hot Convection Cleaning process removes convection section tube fouling and scale during furnace operation. The tube cleaning process uses consumable, abrasive media projected through specially designed application lances to blast away years of accumulation while the heater is in service.

The Benefits

Increases heat transfer efficiency in the convection section

Increases steam production

Increases process pre-heat

Lowers stack temperatures

Hot Inspection Service

Cetek’s Lancescope™ system provides real-time, close-up, or wide-angle views of virtually any area inside a fired heater, or other high-temperature equipment while it is still in operation.

A thorough inspection provides data needed for other Hot-tek online services.

The Benefits

Performed while the unit is in operation

Provides insight for production availability

Identifies damage in early stages

Reduces maintenance costs

Minimizes repair downtime

Maximizes production

