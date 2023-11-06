NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

As the industrial sector continues to grapple with environmental concerns, one promising solution has built momentum — concrete recycling.

Crushed concrete provides sustainability as a solution for industrial sector

With increasing legislation and growing public concern surrounding the subject of sustainability, finding alternative uses for construction debris has skyrocketed, not only providing an alternative to costly disposal practices, but also a cost-effective solution for renewable construction material. From diverting reusable material from landfills, to processing that material into an alternative for naturally occurring aggregate, Arcosa Crushed Concrete leads the market with sustainable solutions for industrial sector construction sites.

As one of the largest concrete and asphalt recyclers in the Gulf Coast region, Arcosa Crushed Concrete, a subsidiary of Arcosa Stabilized & Recycling, offers a variety of recycled concrete and asphalt aggregate material for a host of applications. According to the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association’s (CDRA) website, “recycled aggregates are lighter weight per unit of volume which can result in reduced material costs, haul costs and overall project costs.” The CDRA website also states that bringing concrete rubble to a recycling yard can also reduce landfill waste streams, and consequently, the disposal fees that come with dumping material in those landfills.

“Arcosa has an advantage when it comes to providing demolition and dismantling services, and that is our commitment to sustainability,” said Mark DeWitt, VP of the Industrial Demolition Divisions of Arcosa Construction Services, another subsidiary of Arcosa Stabilized & Recycling. “We work together with the recycling division to remove concrete and asphalt rubble during our demolition jobs to ensure that not only are our projects done seamlessly, but also to remove material offsite, so clients are not left with the costly task of disposal.”

In addition to Arcosa’s commitment to sustainability, another benefit of using Arcosa Crushed Concrete’s recycling services is monetary. In regions with high demand, such as the Gulf Coast region, Arcosa pays for concrete rubble brought to their recycling facilities. “Why bring concrete rubble to landfills and pay their tipping fees when you can get paid for it,” said Beau Windham, VP of Arcosa Crushed Concrete’s Southwest Texas region. “Our company has built a solid reputation within the industrial sector from our demolition services. Now, we want to offer a win-win solution for people seeking to keep their project costs low and meet ever-growing sustainability initiatives.”

In the Greater Houston area, Arcosa Crushed Concrete operates eight recycling facilities that accept concrete rubble. In addition to industrial sector projects, other sources of concrete rubble include slab foundations, curbs, roads, sidewalks and demolition projects. Arcosa Construction Services offers turnkey demolition and dismantling expertise for industrial, commercial and civil projects for the Gulf Coast region. Both divisions collaborate in the Greater Houston area, providing quality service and solutions to properly dispose of reusable concrete and asphalt material. Outside of Houston, Arcosa Crushed Concrete also operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Southern California and throughout Florida.

The future is bright for concrete recycling, which has proven to be more than a trend — it is a practical, cost-effective and forward-thinking approach to sustainability.

For more information, visit Arcosa Crushed Concrete or call (713) 987-0000.