Are you ready to transform the way load is monitored in the fastener industry?

Say goodbye to laborious manual measurements and embrace a new era of effortless load monitoring.

Boost efficiency and precision with Android app that redefines load-indicating solutions

Valley Forge & Bolt Mfg. Co. has achieved a remarkable milestone with the development of its cutting-edge SPC4® Data Logger app. This significant accomplishment underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing technology and offers a comprehensive range of load-indicating solutions. Designed to work seamlessly with the SPC4® 406A Electronic Meter, this accessible application sets a new standard for monitoring fastener load in Bluetooth-enabled environments.

Recognizing the need to enhance the functionality of its 600A meter, Valley Forge & Bolt set out to improve the user-friendly features and tap into the data-driven environment embraced by customers and partners. "We saw the need to update the functionality of our 600A meter and take advantage of this data-driven environment that we are seeing customers and partners move towards," explains Dirk Halley, projects engineering manager at Valley Forge & Bolt Mfg. Co.

The original handheld 406A Electronic Meter already offers an accurate and convenient method for measuring SPC4® fasteners and recording the actual tension within critical joints. Now, with the new application accessory, field users can effortlessly port and aggregate fastener health data from any SPC4® to their Android device. The data can be stored in a configurable array, allowing customers to set up their specific equipment and site details.

Setting up and calibrating the app is simple, and users can easily configure it to monitor target clamp load during both fastener installations and routine inspections. This enhanced load-monitoring method empowers end users to precisely pinpoint problems, optimize installation time, minimize downtime, and seamlessly share data with key stakeholders at any given time.

The advantages of this groundbreaking advancement extend across various industries, including mining, power generation, and O&G applications. Experience increased productivity, improved performance, enhanced safety, and substantial savings in both time and money.

The SPC4® Data Logger app is now available on the Google Play Store for purchase, alongside the new SPC4® technology that can be retrofitted for a variety of applications.

About the SPC4® Load-Verifying System:

In practical applications, the SPC4® data is leveraged to expedite installation and maintenance processes, boost accuracy, create effective maintenance schedules, and gain invaluable early insights into fastener and machine behaviors that could lead to premature failure. By correcting issues before they escalate, end users can achieve increased productivity, enhanced performance, and improved safety, all while saving time and money.

For more information, visit Valley Forge & Bolt for up-to-date information or to download the app.