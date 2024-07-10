Benko Products, Inc., a leader in truck and railcar loading safety equipment, has custom-designed an advanced loading system for a major bourbon distillery in Bardstown, KY.

Expand Platform and loading arm truck loadout for bourbon distillery

To meet the increasing demands of the bourbon industry, the distillery required a new facility for unloading raw spirits from railcars into storage tanks and subsequently loading them into trucks for transfer to their production facility. A key component of this project was an efficient and ergonomic truck loading system.

Traditionally, hoses have been used for loading, but they are cumbersome and physically taxing on operators. Benko Products identified a loading arm system as the optimal solution. This articulating pipe system, selected from Excel Loading Systems, offers superior ease of use and ergonomic benefits, eliminating the need for operators to repeatedly lift heavy hoses, thus reducing the risk of injury.

Excel Loading Systems was chosen for their thorough understanding of the project requirements, excellent communication, and reliable lead times. Benko Products has consistently utilized their loading arms, setting a new industry standard for distilleries.

The custom solution included a 4-foot wide by 6-foot long by 10-foot-8-inch tall Insta Rack Platform, a SS405 Safety Stair with a 4-foot wide by 6-foot long by 3-rails-deep safety cage, and two TL-54 Excel Fixed Reach Top Loading Arms.

For more information on Benko Products' solutions, contact (440) 934-2180 or visit benkoproducts.com.